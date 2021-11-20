Watch: Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships - GB's Williamson, Willerton & Cowen in action

Double Olympic medallist Bryony Page fresh from securing a bronze medal at this year’s Olympics, will lead the Great Britain squad. She’s joined by Izzy Songhurst and Andrew Stamp will be competing alongside her as will four gymnasts that will make their Championships debut: Louise Brownsey, Corey Walkes, Rhys Northover and Zac Perzamanos.
Great Britain’s men’s and women’s tumbling teams will be hoping to retain their titles won at the 2019 Championships in Japan. The women’s team boasts Shanice Davidson and Megan Kealy, individual 2019 silver and bronze medallists respectively. Fellow 2019 team gold medallist Kaitlin Lafferty joins them along with Megan Surman who enters the competition for the first time.
Former World Champion Kristof Willerton teams up with his gold medal winning team-mates Jaydon Paddock and Elliot Browne in a bid to retain their title with the help of William Cowen. Browne also won silver in the individual competition in 2019 so expect some rivalry between team-mates.
The women’s DMT (Double Mini Trampoline) teamwon silver back in 2019at the same event and will be hoping to go one better this year with veterans Ruth Shevelan and Beth Williamson teaming up with Phoebe Williams and Maddi Tarrant. The men’s team includes former British champion Daniel Berridge, Oliver Paradise, Lewis Gosling and Otis McAuliffe.
How can I watch the Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from Thursday to Sunday, BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals across the Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
You can catch live coverage on the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app - and if you miss any of the action, it will be available for catch-up on the iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Sunday, 21 November
09:55-14:50 - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app
Men's and women's individual trampoline finals, women's DMT final, men's tumbling final, all-around team final
How to get involved in Gymnastics
From the circus tent to the Olympic hall, trampoline has travelled a considerable distance from its 19th century genesis. The top competitors in the world are still genuine high-flyers though, reaching heights of up to 10 metres during their routines.
The wide range of movements involved in trampolining works every muscle in the body and burns approximately 410 calories per hour.
Jumping on the trampoline - or rebounding - has been discovered by NASA scientists to be up to 68% more effective exercise than jogging. The effort of rebounding develops both upper and body strength without putting undue strain on joints or muscles, thus reducing the risk of injury.
British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.