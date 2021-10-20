Watch: Gymnastics World Championships - Men's all-around final

Who's competing for Great Britain at the Gymnastics World Championships?
Olympic champion Max Whitlock and the British team
that competed at the Tokyo Games are all resting.
Georgia-Mae Fenton and 16-year-old Ruby Stacey, taking part in her first major championships, will take part in today's women's all-around final. Becky Downie, the 2019 bars world silver medallist, narrowly missed out on qualification for the beam and uneven bars finals on her competitive return.
The six-strong men's team features four-time
European medallist Courtney Tulloch, 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan, 2018 European
floor champion Dom Cunningham and the current British all-around champion
Joshua Nathan.
They are joined by major championship debutants
Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.
World Championships do not usually take place in
Olympic years but last year's event was postponed because of the coronavirus
pandemic.
Gymnasts will compete for all-around and individual
apparatus titles but there is no team event this year.
Great Britain squad in full
Men: Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joshua Nathan Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.
How can I watch the Gymnastics World Championships?
All times BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships take place in Kitakyushu, Japan from 18-24 October - and you can watch the finals live on the BBC.
The BBC's coverage on TV, iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app starts on 21 October. You can also catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.
Friday, 22 October
09:55-13:25 Men's all-around final - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
15:00-16:45 Highlights - BBC Two
Saturday, 23 October
08:05-12:40 Apparatus finals: Men's floor, women's vault, men's pommel horse, women's uneven bars and men's rings finals - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 24 October
08:20-12:50 Apparatus finals: Men's vault, women's beam, men's parallel bars, women's floor and men's high bar finals - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
16:00-18:00 Highlights - BBC Two
How to get into gymnastics
BBC Sport
Artistic is
probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities,
with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the
rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing
between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing
moves.
Rhythmic involves
performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop
round your hands, feet or neck.
Acrobatic is
the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine
combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.
Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different
types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit
you.
British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.