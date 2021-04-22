Watch: European Artistic Championships - Men's & Women's All-Around final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Britain's Joe Fraser Image caption: Britain's Joe Fraser

It’s been almost 18 months since the last major event in the gymnastics calendar took place but the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships starts this week in Basel, Switzerland.

The tournament, which is being held in Basel for the fifth time, started on Wednesday, 21 April with qualification events with all-around finals taking place on Friday, 23 April and apparatus finals over the weekend of 24-25 April.

38 Federations have travelled to Basel to challenge for the all-round and individual continental titles with a total of 268 gymnasts scheduled to compete: 109 women and 159 men.

Each country can enter 6 male and 4 female gymnasts with a maximum of 4 gymnasts each per apparatus competing.

The 24 gymnasts with the highest ranking obtained in the qualifying competition advance to the All-Around Final with a maximum of two gymnasts per country. The eight highest ranked gymnasts in the qualifying competition per apparatus advance to the Apparatus Finals, again with a maximum of two gymnasts per country / final.

There is Olympic qualification up for grabs as two Olympic places for men and two for women will be determined based on the results of the all-around qualification competition.