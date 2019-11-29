Catch-up: Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships

China’s Jia Fangfang, five times a winner of the women’s tumbling gold medal and only once not on the top step of the podium since 2011, is not defending her title in in Tokyo and that offers a chance to some of the competitors who have found themselves fighting for second in recent years.

Jia has decided to redirect her focus to artistic gymnastics as a floor and vault specialist and is aiming to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The main contenders for the gold medal in the Tokyo World Championship are now expected to be Great Britain’s Shanice Davidson, Belgium’s Tachina Peeters and Russian Viktoriia Danilenko.

Davidson won the silver medal last year and Danilenko, who finished one spot back from her then, is also looking like a genuine contender for gold. Only Jia beat her in Russia’s World Cup event in Khabarovsk two months ago.

Peeters, one place off the medals last year, is also in form, having pipped Davidson for gold in the recent World Cup event in Valladolid.