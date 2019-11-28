Catch-up: GB in action at Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Champs

What are the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships?
What are the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships?
A total of 336 gymnasts representing 37 nations will meet in Japan to compete for 15 gold medals at the 34th Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships.
The event, also serving as a Tokyo Olympic Games test event, will take place in the newly built Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
There will be up to 16 Olympic qualification places up for grabs, limited to one per country. The eight finalists in both the men’s and women’s individual trampoline events will take a quota place for Tokyo 2020.
New Women’s tumbling champion to be crowned
China’s Jia Fangfang, five times a winner of the women’s tumbling gold medal and only once not on the top step of the podium since 2011, is not defending her title in in Tokyo and that offers a chance to some of the competitors who have found themselves fighting for second in recent years.
Jia has decided to redirect her focus to artistic gymnastics as a floor and vault specialist and is aiming to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year.
The main contenders for the gold medal in the Tokyo World Championship are now expected to be Great Britain’s Shanice Davidson, Belgium’s Tachina Peeters and Russian Viktoriia Danilenko.
Davidson won the silver medal last year and Danilenko, who finished one spot back from her then, is also looking like a genuine contender for gold. Only Jia beat her in Russia’s World Cup event in Khabarovsk two months ago.
Peeters, one place off the medals last year, is also in form, having pipped Davidson for gold in the recent World Cup event in Valladolid.
Inspired by the Cherry Blossoms
Japan has already tasted sporting success with a strong showing at the Rugby Union World Cup it hosted back in September and October this year when the Brave Cherry Blossoms reached the quarter-finals.
Japan’s synchronised trampolining pair Ayano Kishi and Yumi Takagi found themselves bitten by the rugby bug during the tournament and are now looking to use that fervour as a boost for their World Championship campaign.
“Holding international competitions in Japan gives enormous power to Japanese athletes,” said Takagi. “People who didn’t know rugby before knew it once the World Cup started. I think it’s a big chance to spread trampoline.”
“Trampoline gymnastics is still a minor sport in Japan,” added Kishi. “I want to make it a sport that everyone in Japan wants to support.”