Gao Lei

Catch-up: GB in action at Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Champs

All times stated are UK

  1. GB win silver in team double mini trampoline

    Video caption: GB win silver in team Double Mini Trampoline
  3. Kealy seals team tumbling gold for GB

    Video caption: GB women win team gold at World Tumbling Championships
  4. What are the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships?

    A total of 336 gymnasts representing 37 nations will meet in Japan to compete for 15 gold medals at the 34th Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships.

    The event, also serving as a Tokyo Olympic Games test event, will take place in the newly built Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

    There will be up to 16 Olympic qualification places up for grabs, limited to one per country. The eight finalists in both the men’s and women’s individual trampoline events will take a quota place for Tokyo 2020.

    Ariake Gymnastics Centre
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The Ariake Gymnastics Centre will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics competitions during the Tokyo Olympic Games
  5. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC Sport

    BBC Sport will bring live coverage of three days from the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championship. All action will be available to watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online via the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch up on all the action for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.

    Friday, 29 November

    07:50-12:50 - Day One

    Saturday, 30 November

    05:55-10:55 - Day Two

    Sunday, 1 December

    04:50-10:10 - Day Three

  6. New Women’s tumbling champion to be crowned

    China’s Jia Fangfang, five times a winner of the women’s tumbling gold medal and only once not on the top step of the podium since 2011, is not defending her title in in Tokyo and that offers a chance to some of the competitors who have found themselves fighting for second in recent years.

    Jia has decided to redirect her focus to artistic gymnastics as a floor and vault specialist and is aiming to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

    The main contenders for the gold medal in the Tokyo World Championship are now expected to be Great Britain’s Shanice Davidson, Belgium’s Tachina Peeters and Russian Viktoriia Danilenko.

    Davidson won the silver medal last year and Danilenko, who finished one spot back from her then, is also looking like a genuine contender for gold. Only Jia beat her in Russia’s World Cup event in Khabarovsk two months ago.

    Peeters, one place off the medals last year, is also in form, having pipped Davidson for gold in the recent World Cup event in Valladolid.

    Shanice Davidson
    Copyright: British Gymnastics
    Image caption: Shanice Davidson is looking to go one better than last year
  7. Inspired by the Cherry Blossoms

    Yumi Takagi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Yumi Takagi - one of Japan's recent coverts to rugby union

    Japan has already tasted sporting success with a strong showing at the Rugby Union World Cup it hosted back in September and October this year when the Brave Cherry Blossoms reached the quarter-finals.

    Japan’s synchronised trampolining pair Ayano Kishi and Yumi Takagi found themselves bitten by the rugby bug during the tournament and are now looking to use that fervour as a boost for their World Championship campaign.

    “Holding international competitions in Japan gives enormous power to Japanese athletes,” said Takagi. “People who didn’t know rugby before knew it once the World Cup started. I think it’s a big chance to spread trampoline.”

    “Trampoline gymnastics is still a minor sport in Japan,” added Kishi. “I want to make it a sport that everyone in Japan wants to support.”

