Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - Biles in women’s all-around final

Alice Kinsella is the sole representative for GB. She finished qualification in 14th place with good competition.
Simone
Biles of the United States can become the world's most decorated gymnast if she wins three more medals from today's all-around final, Saturday's Vault and Bar final and Sunday's Beam and Floor final.
How can I watch?
All times BST and subject to changes.
Thursday, 10 October
Women's all-around final
14:45-18:00 - BBC Two
Friday, 11 October
Men’s all-around final
14:45-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-18:30 – BBC Red Button
14:55-18:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Saturday, 12 October
Men's floor, pommel horse and rings
Women's vault and uneven bars
14:45-16:30 - BBC Two
16:30-19:00 – BBC Red Button
14:45-19:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Sunday, 13 October
Men's vault, parallel bars and high bar
Women’s beam and floor
11:30-16:00 - BBC Two
The Championships will also be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
Get Inspired: How to get into gymnastics
What is Gymnastics?
Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.
Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.
Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.
Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.
Simone Biles wins record 21st World Gymnastics Championships medal
David McDaid
BBC Olympic sports reporter in Stuttgart
Simone Biles broke the record for World Gymnastics Championships medals won by a woman with her 21st medal as the USA took their fifth straight team title.
Read more here.
Women's all-around final
Alice Kinsella is the sole representative for GB. She finished qualification in 14th place with good competition.
Simone Biles of the United States can become the world's most decorated gymnast if she wins three more medals from today's all-around final, Saturday's Vault and Bar final and Sunday's Beam and Floor final.
