Simone Biles

Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - Biles in women’s all-around final

  1. Simone Biles wins record 21st World Gymnastics Championships medal

    David McDaid

    BBC Olympic sports reporter in Stuttgart

    Simone Biles broke the record for World Gymnastics Championships medals won by a woman with her 21st medal as the USA took their fifth straight team title.

    Video caption: Simone Biles leads USA to team gold at World Gymnastics Championships
  2. Women's all-around final

    Alice Kinsella is the sole representative for GB. She finished qualification in 14th place with good competition.

    Simone Biles of the United States can become the world's most decorated gymnast if she wins three more medals from today's all-around final, Saturday's Vault and Bar final and Sunday's Beam and Floor final.

    Alice Kinsella
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. How can I watch?

    BBC Sport

    BBC coverage and event schedule

    All times BST and subject to changes.

    Thursday, 10 October

    Women's all-around final

    14:45-18:00 - BBC Two

    Friday, 11 October

    Men’s all-around final

    14:45-18:00 - BBC Two

    17:55-18:30 – BBC Red Button

    14:55-18:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

    Saturday, 12 October

    Men's floor, pommel horse and rings

    Women's vault and uneven bars

    14:45-16:30 - BBC Two

    16:30-19:00 – BBC Red Button

    14:45-19:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

    Sunday, 13 October

    Men's vault, parallel bars and high bar

    Women’s beam and floor

    11:30-16:00 - BBC Two

    The Championships will also be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into gymnastics

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    What is Gymnastics?

    Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

    Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.

    Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.

    Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.

    British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.

