Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - men's and women's all-around finals
Play video Men's all-around final - uninterrupted from BBC Sport
Summary
- Men's all-around final (13:00 BST)
- Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Joe Fraser, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch & Max Whitlock expected in men's GB team
- Women's all-around final (17:30 BST)
- Ellie Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella & Amelie Morgan expected in women's GB team
- Fragapane replaces Kelly Simm due to injury