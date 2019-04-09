Dom Cunningham

Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - men's and women's all-around finals

Summary

  1. Men's all-around final (13:00 BST)
  2. Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Joe Fraser, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch & Max Whitlock expected in men's GB team
  3. Women's all-around final (17:30 BST)
  4. Ellie Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella & Amelie Morgan expected in women's GB team
  5. Fragapane replaces Kelly Simm due to injury