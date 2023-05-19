US PGA Championship - Rose among those completing round one

Nope. Eric Cole can't drain his birdie putt and ends up collecting just a par from three feet.
Cole -3 (15)*
A bounce-back birdie perhaps on its way for Eric Cole?
A mammoth 325-yard drive down the right of the fairway leaves him with a wedge into the green. He spirals it high towards the pin and sees his ball come to a rest inside 10 feet.
Bogey for Rose
Rose E (16)
A three-putt bogey for Justin Rose on the par-four 16th. It's another frustrating one for the 2013 US Open champion after reaching the green in regulation.
But if he can squeeze home at level par he's still very much in this tournament.
Justin Thomas came from seven back in the final round to win last year...
Double bogey for Cole
Cole -3 (15)*
Eric Cole has had a bit of a nightmare start here.
First shot into the water and then he is unable to drain a 12 footer to limit the damage to just one dropped shot on the sixth hole, carding a double.
All of sudden he's gone from being top of the pile to being in a tie for second a shot back.
British duo with work to do
While a number of groupings polish off their first rounds England's Danny Willett, who is four over and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who is six over, are among the second rounds' early starters on the first tee.
Both look like they could have a job on their hands to make the weekend.
Coming up...
Round two has already started as the US PGA Championship looks to have caught up with itself after yesterday's frost delay.
There's going to be a quick turnaround for some players, Justin Rose has three to play in R1 but will tee-off in R2 at 14:06 BST - he might get 45 minutes break.
The early marquee groups are all going off the 10th tee and start in 30 minutes...
13:00 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)
13:11 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)
13:22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)
13:33 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)
Leader swimming
Cole -5 (14)*
Overnight leader Eric Cole looks like he's in bother on the sixth hole.
He was slap bang in the middle of the fairway off the tee with 175 yards to travel to the hole but he's pulled his approach and found the water.
He teed off last night but elected not to finish his hole and marked his ball. What a way to play your first shot of the day.
A rare par for Rose
Rose -1 (15)
Justin Rose teed off on the par-three 15th before the hooter sounded to signal the end of play yesterday. Given the horn wasn't signalling an incoming storm, which would necessitate everyone stopping play immediately, all players were entitled to finish the hole they were on.
Englishman Rose, who had hit into the centre of the green to leave a 20-foot putt, elected to mark his ball and come back this morning to have a go at it in daylight.
No birdie to open with though. A two-putt par and he's got three to play.
Just five pars in a round that has had six birdies, three bogeys and a double...
Thursday's rollercoaster
The start of the 105th US PGA Championship was delayed for one hour and 50 minutes because overnight frost covered the course in Rochester, which is in western New York state, close to the Canada border.
But when play started, the iconic and difficult track soon turned up the heat.
Rory McIlroy found himself fighting with his driver and a bug to stay in contention at one over par.
A mud-caked Tom Kim, unwittingly provided the viral moment of day, by jumping in a creek to wash himself down after an errant tee shot on the par-four sixth.
While a slimmed down Bryson DeChambeau, stole the show, despite accidentally hitting
fellow competitor Kenny Pigman - who was on the 18th tee - with his wild approach
to the 17th.
And in terms of storylines what about Eric Cole? A relative outsider, without a PGA Tour win to his name jumping to the top of the leaderboard as big hitters like Masters champion Jon Rahm, and England's US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, both struggled and signed for six-over 76s.
Here we go again
Hello everyone.
As darkness descended on a frost-hit Thursday at the US PGA Championship the unheralded American Eric Cole was perched atop the leaderboard.
The world number 122, who has four holes of his first round remaining, is a shot better off than Bryson DeChambeau, while Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners are at three under.
Cole is just getting back under way now with 11 other groups, who will also be back out later in the day for the second round, which is also just about to get going.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
