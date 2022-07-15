The 150th Open round two: Rain falling as play gets under way

With more settled conditions, less wind, and also less congestion with fewer players on the course, the early starters yesterday were about two shots better off than the groups going out later.
The course was drier and crispier later on - and in fact the difference between the very early starters and very late finishers was even greater.
It's hard to keep your focus late on into the evening even for a professional golfer at The Open, and the scoring averages prove it's better to get out early at St Andrews.
First round scoring averages:
Early starters - 71.49
Late starters - 73.41
Li ricochets out of burn on first
Li +4 (1)
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at St Andrews
We've already had a contender for shot of the day. Step forward Haotong Li on the first.
The Chinese hits a decent drive down the right, leaving a wedge to that pin which is a mere seven yards over the burn.
He looks anxiously after his shot, which is coming up short. Oh wow - that doesn't plonk in the water though, it cannons back off the wall, like a squash ball, and bounds back up the fairway towards him!
I don't think I've ever seen anything like that before. He's now got 75 yards left. Oh my! He's only gone and dunked his third!
Li is looking on in disbelief. Maybe he thinks he's still asleep and dreaming!
His fifth shot finally lands on the putting surface but he takes two more from there and that's an ugly triple-bogey seven to start. I'm sure we'll get video of that for you soon...
Scoring conditions?
It's clear the morning starters usually have an advantage, with fresh greens, and by and large on a links course it's calmer first thing before the winds start to play a part.
That was certainly the case yesterday, and with now the rain falling to soften up St Andrews, the early wave have a real chance to go low.
In an effort to help protect the Old Lady, the R&A got creative with pin positions on Thursday - the ninth looked particularly brutal, tucked over on the left side of the green and behind a pot bunker, although it did play one of the easiest holes given it was one of several driveable par-four holes.
And at first glance this morning, it seems like it will be more of the same today.
For us mere mortals, the pin on the first would usually be a bit more central on the green. Yesterday it was front left, a few paces over the burn. This morning it's front right.
English amateur Sam Bairstow likes it though. He's already up and running with a birdie to get to one under for the tournament.
Watch: Best shots from round one
As we ease our way into round two, let's refresh our memories with some of the best shots from the opening round.
Calc kicks off round two
Calcavecchia +11 (1)
1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia gets the second round
underway with just a smattering of hardy spectators cheering him on.
A lot smaller crowd today as there’ll be a few
tired bodies and minds after a long, long day of watching the golf yesterday,
and maybe just a few refreshments last night.
Calc is taking the approach many of us take, as he's skipped the range and just headed straight for the first tee, no messing!
And it's done him no harm as he walks off with a par.
How it stands
American Cameron Young leads The Open after a stunning 64,
which would be a good enough round for a veteran let alone a man playing in his
very first Open!
With Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler lurking just behind though it's a great first round leaderboard.
-8 Young
-6 McIlroy
-5 Smith, Dinwiddie
-4 Scheffler, Hovland, Kennedy, Westwood, D Johnson, Brown
(a)
Not many braving the rain
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at St Andrews
It is indeed a damp start. There was a steady rain following as I strolled through St Andrews down to the course this morning.
On Thursday there was a steady stream of fans marching to watch Paul Laurie hit the first tee shot of this 150th Championship.
Today, there was barely a soul and the stand to the right of the first tee as Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 champion, teed off. And those that were, were huddled under umbrellas, or decked out in full waterproofs.
Calc did give them a cheery wave as he set off though. The American starts the day at 11 over par and starts with a par.
Playing partner Ryan Fox also gets down in four to stay at one under.
A damp start
It’s a bit of a damp and dull start to the day weather-wise
at St Andrews with some rain tumbling down, and that could soften up conditions
and give the early starters a chance to shoot for the pins and make a score.
Of course, it’ll also make the rough a bit more slippery and
nasty.
Welcome back!
Back so soon? Good morning and welcome to day two of the 150th
Open Championship at St Andrews.
It was a long old day on Thursday, but a thoroughly enjoyable
one and we’re set for another bumper day of golfing action out on the famous
old links.
How has debutant Cameron Young slept on that Open lead? Will
Rory McIlroy be in the same form as yesterday? Can Tiger Woods somehow find a
response?
08:03 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im, Gary Woodland
-
08:14 Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott
-
08:25 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler
-
09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Tiger Woods
-
10:09 Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Harold Varner III
-
Early starters - 71.49
-
Late starters - 73.41
-
-8 Young
-
-6 McIlroy
-
-5 Smith, Dinwiddie
-
-4 Scheffler, Hovland, Kennedy, Westwood, D Johnson, Brown
(a)
Watch a McIlroy masterclass
McIlroy -6 (14:59 BST)
Rory McIlroy was in total control of his game on Thursday, with just one bogey, some accurate wedge play and his putting was out of this world.
He's been in contention for all three majors so far and he's now solved his slow starting problem - could this finally be major title number five?
The weather forecast
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at St Andrews
When I arrived in St Andrews earlier in the week, there were hundreds of people on the West Sands beach, many even braving a dip in the sea. It was around 25C, although it felt warmer than that.
There was barely a bottle of suntan lotion left to be had in the local supermarket.
That all feels like a long time ago. The temperature is a more Scottish-like 12C this morning, and while it's early, it's not going to get much warmer as the day progresses.
In fact, those out later may also get a spot of rain with showers possible around lunchtime.
The wind? A light breeze is the order of the day. Nothing too much to trouble.
Early tee times
Some selected early tee times to watch out for on day two..
