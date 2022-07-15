The 150th Open round two: Rain falling as play gets under way

When I arrived in St Andrews earlier in the week, there were hundreds of people on the West Sands beach, many even braving a dip in the sea. It was around 25C, although it felt warmer than that.

There was barely a bottle of suntan lotion left to be had in the local supermarket.

That all feels like a long time ago. The temperature is a more Scottish-like 12C this morning, and while it's early, it's not going to get much warmer as the day progresses.

In fact, those out later may also get a spot of rain with showers possible around lunchtime.

The wind? A light breeze is the order of the day. Nothing too much to trouble.