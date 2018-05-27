Relive how Molinari won the PGA Championship with a flawless final round

Summary
- Francesco Molinari wins PGA Championship by two shots
- Italian shoots a 68 to finish on 17 under at Wentworth
- Rory McIlroy second on 15 under after closing round of 70
- Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard and 2017 champion Alex Noren tied for third on 14 under
- Watch highlights on BBC iPlayer
Meanwhile, the fans at Wentworth have Simple Minds ready to entertain them...
Meanwhile, the fans at Wentworth have Simple Minds ready to entertain them...
Molinari targets Ryder Cup team
Champion Francesco Molinari: "I've been so close many times and to finally get over the line is amazing. As you can see on 18 it wasn't easy. I can't wait to come back and defend the title. It's such a great event.
"The Ryder Cup is very special. It hurts to watch it on TV. You really want to be there. I've been lucky to be on two winning teams and I hope to be able to win a third time."
The presentation party has gathered on the 18th and are about to hand the trophy over to Francesco Molinari.
But first a few words from the dignitaries...then we'll hear from the champ.
Molinari for the Ryder Cup?
Jeff Murray: Rory hasn't had the mental strength and consistency to win big tournaments for a number of years. He could end up being one of golfs greatest underachievers, with his ability he should have won more tournaments/majors by now. So frustrating to witness.
Don't forget you can see how Molinari won it and McIlroy faltered by watching the highlights of the final round on BBC Two from 18:00 BST.
Molinari wins
The Italian taps it in for par at the 18th and wins the PGA Championship with a flawless final round of 68.
He gets an immediate drenching of champagne.
McIlroy is on his knees as an eagle putts stops just short of the hole.
He finishes with a birdie and signs for a 70 and 15 under par.
Molinari putts up to the whole, it's a little short, but he won't mind, he's about to be a million euros richer.
Few nervous moments for Molinari. He takes a wedge at the 18th green, it pitches and begins to roll back. For a few moments there is a worry it might roll out of bounds, but it stops just short of the spray painted line.
Alex Noren birdied the 18th and is tied for second on 14 under.
With Noren and Branden Grace finally completing their rounds, McIlroy takes his second shot and lands it on the dancefloor.
Good drives by the final three-ball, they walk up the 18th, with Molinari moments away from being crowned champion.
One to play
-17 Molinari
-14 Bjerregaard,McIlroy
-13 Noren, Grace, Aphibarnrat
Birdie for Rory
They've been a rare sight today, but Rory McIlroy has birdied the 17th to move to 14 under and joint second with Lucas Bjerregaard.
Three behind Molinari.
McIlroy has dropped back into the chasing pack, with four players now on 13 under after South Africa's Branden Grace birdies the 17th for his fifth birdie of the day.
James Gregg
BBC Radio 5 live golf reporter at Wentworth
Francesco Molinari hasn't claimed a title since he won on home soil, the Italian Open, back in late 2016.
But this will be his fifth European Tour title, drawing him level with Constantino Rocca for the most wins by Italians on the European Tour.
A £1m too for his troubles. But more importantly, he's thrust himself into Thomas Bjorn's thoughts for the Ryder Cup in September.
Great drive by McIlroy on the 17th.
But you have that feeling it is too little, too late.
Bjerregaard in second on 14 under
Lucas Bjerregaard has finished his round and finds himself in second place.
After bogeying the first, the Dane made eight birdies in a seven-under-par 65 which moved him to 14 under.