How Willett won the Masters

Masters runner-up Jordan Spieth reacts to dropping six shots in three holes and losing the tournament lead: "It’s tough, it’s really tough."

On finding the water on 12: "That ball flight has come up a bit on par threes for me this week. I put a bad swing on it at the wrong time. It was just a lack of discipline coming off the two bogeys instead of realising I was still leading the Masters by a couple of shots.

"After four birdies in a row to end the front nine I knew that even par was good from there and sometimes that makes it hard. You put some bad shots in and all of a sudden I’m not leading anymore.

"We still have the confidence that we are a closing team. I have no doubt about that ability I just think it was a very tough 30 minutes that hopefully I don’t experience again."