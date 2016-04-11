Jordan Spieth hands Danny Willett the green jacket

How Willett won the Masters

Final leaderboard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England's Danny Willett wins the Masters on -5
  2. Willett first British winner since Faldo in 1996
  3. Spieth & Westwood tie for second on -2
  4. Spieth led by five but dropped six shots in three
  5. McIlroy finishes on +1 after a 71

Live Reporting

By Tom Fordyce and Luke Reddy

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Watch the Green Jacket presentation

    The moment Danny Willett received his Green Jacket.

    But spare a thought for Jordan Spieth.

    Video content

    Video caption: Willett receives Green Jacket

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Hopefully I never experience this again'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Highlights

    Video content

    Video caption: Masters 2016: Danny Willett's best shots as he wins the title

    Video content

    Video caption: Willett makes par to stand on brink

    Video content

    Video caption: Spieth in the water twice on 12th
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Sandy Lyle, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and ... Danny Willett

    Danny Willett is Britain's fourth Masters champion
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Final Leaderboard

    Final Leaderboard
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Danny's day

    So, he has the Green Jacket, his has his first major, he has gone from golfer to household name. Smashing evening's entertainment. Get to bed, you've got work in the morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Danny Willett: "It has been crazy. I can’t really describe the emotions and feelings, someone has got to win and fortunately it was me.

    "It was tough. Jordan kept pulling ahead and I had to dig in and dig in. I thought we needed to get to six or seven. It was a surreal day with ebbs and flows. I was fortunate that the shots we hit were correct and I holed putts when I needed to.

    "My wife was born in 10 minutes time 28 years ago, my son was due today and born early to let me come and play. Talk about fate, it has just been a crazy week."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. This has to hurt

    The moment you present the jacket you won last year and should have won again. Ouch.

    Jordan Spieth and Danny Willett
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Paul Azinger

    1993 PGA Championship winner on BBC TV

    "Everybody's going to recognise Danny Willett now, and the dollars are going to start coming in. Golf can rip one man's heart out and give another man great joy."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Spieth (-2 after 18)

    Jordan Spieth on BBC Two after a final round 73: "It's really tough. That ball flight is one that's come up quite a bit for me, and I just put a bad swing on it. It was just a lack of discipline to hit it over that bunker coming off two bogeys. I went away from the gameplan I was using on the front nine and got a little conservative. It was a very tough 30 minutes that hopefully I never experience again."

    Danny Willett
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Iain Carter

    BBC golf correspondent at Augusta National

    "With Willett as a major champion, the UK golf scene has two players at the very top in McIlroy and Willett. McIlroy has competition."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Butler Cabin time

    It's the Butler Cabin and Jordan Spieth looks suitably lost as Danny Willett walks in.

    Danny Willett and Butler cabin
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Spieth reaction

    Jordan Spieth
    Copyright: .

    Masters runner-up Jordan Spieth reacts to dropping six shots in three holes and losing the tournament lead: "It’s tough, it’s really tough."

    On finding the water on 12: "That ball flight has come up a bit on par threes for me this week. I put a bad swing on it at the wrong time. It was just a lack of discipline coming off the two bogeys instead of realising I was still leading the Masters by a couple of shots.

    "After four birdies in a row to end the front nine I knew that even par was good from there and sometimes that makes it hard. You put some bad shots in and all of a sudden I’m not leading anymore.

    "We still have the confidence that we are a closing team. I have no doubt about that ability I just think it was a very tough 30 minutes that hopefully I don’t experience again."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Paul Azinger

    1993 PGA Championship winner on BBC TV

    "Jordan Spieth will lose a lot of sleep over this. It was stay with him whole life. It was almost Norman-esque."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Willett's card

    And this is how the winning round looked for Danny Willett - bogey free and Masters victorious!

    Danny Willett's last round
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. History repeating

    Have we been here before?

    Danny Willett shot 67, the same score as Nick Faldo in 1996 when Greg Norman famously threw away the lead.

    Greg Norman
    Copyright: Get
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Danny Willett's best shots as he wins the title

    Video content

    Video caption: Masters 2016: Danny Willett's best shots as he wins the title
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Jay Townsend

    Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "That is something Spieth will have to reflect on. It will leave a mark. It will take him time to get over it."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Harry's happy

    Spieth in the challet celebrating his win
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 18
Navigate to the last page
Back to top