Watch: FA People's Cup finals

Catch up with the 2019 FA People's Cup semi-final highlights on the iPlayer.

Summary

  1. Finals taking place at England's training base at St George's Park
  2. 98 teams competing in 15 different categories over weekend
  3. Group stages matches get underway at 10:30 & 13:30 BST
  4. Use the play icon to watch live streams of the finals from 13:05-15:20 & 16:05-18:20 BST
  5. 13:05-15:20: Disability & Mixed Walking Football
  6. 16:05-18:20: Adult Male, Female Vets & Female Walking Football