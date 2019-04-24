Disability Youth at the FA People's Cup

Watch: FA People's Cup finals

Catch up with the 2019 FA People's Cup semi-final highlights on the iPlayer.

Summary

  1. Finals taking place at England's training base at St George's Park
  2. 98 teams will compete in 15 different categories over weekend
  3. Group stages matches get underway at 10:30 & 13:30 BST each day
  4. Use the play icon to watch live streams of the finals from 13:20-15:50 & 16:20-18:05 BST
  5. 13:20-15:50: Higher Education, Disability Youth & Disability Female
  6. 16:20-18:05: Male Vets & Adult Female