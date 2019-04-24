Watch: London Marathon

Uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online 08:30-14:30 BST; live coverage on BBC Two from 08:30-10:00; live on BBC One from 10:00-14:30; Elite races options on Red Button, Connected TV & online 08:55-12:25; BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 09:00-13:00; Playlist special with Adele Roberts 14:30-16:00; Finish line on Connected TV and online 12:30-17:30.