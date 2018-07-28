RideLondon Classique

Catch-up: RideLondon Classique - video & text of elite women's race

Cavendish to ride in men's race

Summary

  1. Use play icon to watch BBC coverage of richest women's one-day race
  2. American Coryn Rivera seeks to defend her title
  3. Dutch riders Marianne Vos & Kirsten Wild among favourites to win
  4. GB's Dani Rowe & Alice Barnes race
  5. 12 laps of 5.4km circuit in central London, plus three sprints
  6. Men's race and mass participation event take place on Sunday

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    As the TV coverage of the RideLondon Classique is winding down it's my cue to leave you.

    But that was a cracking finish, full of drama and it was a brilliant performance by Kirsten Wild to claim victory.

    Our report from the race is well worth a read here.

  2. Post update

    Before I go here's the final results from the RideLondon Classique.

    1. Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5)
    2. Marianne Vos (Woawdeals Pro Cycling)
    3. Elisa Balsamo (Valcar PBM)
    4. Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini)
    5. Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla)
  3. Why Lena is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

    Video content

    Video caption: RideLondon-Surrey 2018: Why Lena Stranks is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

    Lena Stranks is taking part in Sunday's RideLondon-Surrey to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

    Here she tells the story of losing her week-old daughter Tamsin and how the hospital worked so hard to save Tamsin's twin sister Abigail.

  4. Post update

    Rochelle Gilmore

    2010 Commonwealth Games champion on BBC TV

    What a finish. You can't hit the pressure too early in a sprint like this. Marianne Vos went early on the left-hand side while Kirsten Wild stayed relaxed and came through late.

    It was very tactical.

  5. Post update

    That crash ended the hopes of a a sizeable chunk of the main contenders though including Team Sunweb rider Coryn Rivera who trailed home in sixth.

  6. Post update

    And Kirsten Wild from Wiggle-High5 takes it just ahead of her compatriot on the line.

    Kirsten Wild celebrates on the finish line
    Copyright: BBC
  7. Post update

    Kirsten Wild and Marianne Vos are going toe-to-toe in the sprint.....

  8. Post update

    Crikey there's a huge crash just off the front.

  9. Post update

    This is getting very interesting. Sunweb have three riders on the front.

  10. 2km to go

    All the big sprinters are at the front, with the exception of Waowdeals, who look to be biding their time.

  11. 3km to go

    It's all getting a little messy at the moment.

    Some of the sprint trains are all over the place but Wiggle-High5 and Team Sunweb are nicely lined out at the front, as are Mitchellton-Scott.

  12. 5km to go

    I should also mention that Dani Rowe has to, of course, finish the race to claim her prize money for the sprint competition.

  13. Rowe wins the sprint competition

    By my reckoning Britain's Dani Rowe (Waowdeals Pro Cycling) has won the sprint competition with 13 points from Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) on 12 points.

    Team Sunweb’s Canadian rider Leah Kirchmann, third this time around, won the overall sprint competition last year ahead of Christine Marjerus (Boels-Dolmans) and Katie Archibald (Team WNT Pro Cycling).

    Archibald, of course, is missing today though, as she gets ready to compete for Great Britain at the European Championships in Glasgow between 2-12 August.

  14. Post update

    A lot of the teams are getting themselves together now as the peloton groups together.

    Organising which side of the road they want to be on and those final preparations could prove crucial.

    Teams group together in the peleton
    Copyright: BBC
  15. 10km to go

    So now we're getting to the business end of this race and a test of nerve, patience and tactics.

  16. Post update

    Right here's the result of the final sprint:

    1. Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans)
    2. Dani Rowe (Waowdeals Pro Cycling)
    3. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM)
    4. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
    5. Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans)
  17. Post update

    Rochelle Gilmore

    2010 Commonwealth Games champion on BBC TV

    In a very open finish like this it's very easy to go too early.

    It's also easy to jump wheels and not have a specific train so it's very handy to have a sweeper in a race like this ready to pounce if your main sprinter hits a wall.

  18. Post update

    There goes Dani Rowe again but she goes too early and this time Amy Pieters takes the sprint.

    She timed that to perfection, the Boels-Dolman rider.

    Amy Pieters
    Copyright: BBC
  19. Post update

    The Waowdeals team look like they are splitting their efforts between helping Dani Rowe in the intermediate sprints and Marianne Vos overall.

  20. Post update

    We're into lap nine now and the final intermediate sprint is on its way. The sprint trains are at the ready.

