Invictus Games - Sinnott wins gold for fallen colleague

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

UK Armed Forces sprinter Luke Sinnott won 200m gold after promising to give the medal to the family of his former Royal Engineer colleague David Barnsdale.

World Para-athletics long jumper Sinnott lost both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010 after the death of Barnsdale.

He also collected a second gold in the 400m and a silver medal in the 100m.

"I won that race for David who we lost in Afghanistan. I'm very close to his family and the medal is going to them," he said on BBC One.

"Not a day goes by I don't think about him. I did a quick prayer to Dave and then went for it."

UK's Scott Meenagh collected silver in the IT2 1500m to add to the 14 medals the nation won yesterday in the athletics stadium.

Scroll down to read more reaction and watch videos.