FA People's Cup: Day One as-it-happened
Watch first-round highlights on the iPlayer from 06:00 GMT on Saturday, 4 March.
Summary
- More than 6,000 teams entered
- More than 40,000 players registered
- 178 venues throughout England
- Third year of the free five-a-side competition
- 16 categories this year
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry, Sian Roberts and Alan Beck
All times stated are UK
See you tomorrow
Oh what a night.
Sadly we've come to the end of tonight's coverage of the FA People's Cup.
What a way to kick-off this year's competition! We've had laughs, smiles, goals saves and much more (by more I mean dabs).
Well done to everyone who has made it through the next round and of course to everyone who has taken part.
We'll be back tomorrow at 10:00 GMT for more FA People's Cup coverage when our attention turns to the Adult Females, Female Vets, Male Vets and Walking Football categories.
See you then!
Lads on Toure march on
Great name, great result. Just need to work on the quality of that silverware now boys...
See you in the next round!
Seniors start tomorrow
We've seen youth and Higher Ed teams tonight but tomorrow will see the start of the adult teams, including the walking football category.
Good luck to the King's Lynn 'old boys' and all the rest playing this weekend!
And yet more winners!
Carshalton Boys - Under-14 winners in Sutton
Gainsborough Under-14's beat Spiders FC 4-2, making it an Under-14/Under-16 double in Doncaster!
#BlemBack
A fine effort from Blem FC in Derby.
They finished an impressive 6th out of 32.
GOAL
This is like Barcelona.
A quite brilliant team goal from St John's Wood Under-16 in Watford.
They were winners last year and are back strutting their stuff once again.
Doncaster <3 dabs
We asked for a dab and now we've got it!
Brilliant stuff from Turnips/Bernards FC and Gainsborough at Goals Doncaster.
You have made me a happy man.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Good feet, languid style - something of Zlatan about this effort from Old Catton JFC in Norwich...
Behind the scenes
Here's a sneak peak of what is going on behind the scense at today's People's Cup, courtesy of the Football Association in Birmingham.
Clear winners in Sheffield
Handsworth B top the table in Group 2 for the Under-16s with a 19 goal difference.
Followed by Bacon Sarnie. Tasty.
And more teams through
Rovers FC - Under-14s winners in Manchester.
Glenavon JFC - through from the Under-16 group in Crosby.
Newbury Forest - the winners of the Under-14 group in Romford.
Full power!
Katie Bailey
BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues
Scenes at Nottingham Uni as Full Power Chalè celebrate winning all their games so far...
Wowser
Wow!
This boy is on fire!
Someone sign him up.
Pedigree players
They've got some pretty hairy players in Nottingham but we welcome everyone in the FA People's Cup.
Smart kit too.
It's tight at the top
This is the definition of all to play for in the Under-16 category in Norwich...
More winners!
Well done to NUFC Kicks !
They're through to the next round after victory tonight in Newcastle and are proudly holding that trophy aloft.
GOAL
Katie Bailey
BBC Get Inspired reporter at the venues
And it's a hat-trick for Twenty Mavericks player Murray!
What a celebration from a hockey team who have swapped hockey for football...
Squeaking through
Spiders FC narrowly make it through to the Under-14s final in Doncaster - on goals scored!
They'll play Gainsborough.
Down in Norfolk, Bradwell United need a point from their final match to take home the trophy and progress to the next round.
GOAL - London Elite 4-3 Churchill
What. A. Hit.
This is Churchill pulling a goal back with a left-footed thunderbolt.
I reckon this one is goal of the competition so far.
Champions!
Congrats to Island Soccer Youth who have won their Under-14 competition in Portsmouth.
We'll see you in the next round!
It's a team effort!
None of this happens without the hard work and dedication of staff and volunteers up and down the country.
Here are Lewis and Harry in York this evening.
Latest scores
And here's the other pool from Leicester under-16s, with Oadby Owls ruling the roost.
Night-owls of Luton?
Looks like a late start for Bedford Boys if they were just kicking off 20 minutes ago.
Still, guess it's not a school night...
That's the spirit Bench-Warmners FC !
We'll see ya back next year.
They were competing in the Under-14 Male category in Bexleyheath.
Send them to #PeoplesCup.
GOAL
Great to see Bradford's Alpha Juniors in action in the People's Cup.
Last year they won an FA award, presented by Sir Geoff Hurst at Wembley, for their efforts towards community cohesion in the city.
Could they make it back to Wembley as cup winners? With netbusters like this, why not?
Willimott's perfect return
Willimott FC have sailed through their Under-16 group in Leicester with a perfect record:
P4 W4 D0 L0 GF11 GA3 GD+8 Pts12
Good work, lads!
It's busy, busy, busy out there!
Goals are flying in across the country.
Plenty of celebration but it also seems to be a lot of fun.
Forget Wembley! That's the most important thing for now.
Ref cam in action
Here's that ref cam footage. We'd love to see this in the Premier League.
Future football... with ref cam!
Cutting-edge stuff from Northumbria University in the Higher Education category earlier this week (see 18:16 for explanation) . Stand by for the footage...
PENALTY drama in Sutton
It's a clear penalty in this Under-16s match - quickly taken to seal a win with the last kick of the game.
Gutted for the keeper!
Who'd be a ref?
It would be a bit of a squeeze on the tournament budget to provide goal-line technology at 178 FA People's Cup venues, so there's bound to be the odd disputed effort.
Check out this disallowed 'goal' from the U16 final in 2015. More Frank Lampard or more Geoff Hurst?
Remember, the ref's decision and result are final, but if you've got any footage worthy of a second look, tweet with #PeoplesCup
Here are Nottingham Medics and Derby University following their match in Nottingham.
Great stuff. This is what the FA People's Cup is all about.
Latest scores
Some Under-16 scores and as-it-stands table in from Leicester. Willimott FC leading the way...
Easy as ABC...
#PeoplesCup
These boys look ready to roll - ABC Utd Under-14s at Gillingham.
And check the bunny ears from the big lad at the back. Classic!
Goals, goals, goals
Here are some results from the Under-14 Male category in Manchester.
Well kept out
Nice save in an end-to-end game in Norwich as the under-14s fight to get into the next round...
Come on ladies and gents lets find Emily a team-mate!
Tweet us at #PeoplesCup
Qualifiers!
Well done Elburton Villa Under-14s in Plymouth, who are through to the next round.
Also through are Astro Athletic , who are going to regionals in Bradford - but courtesy of a walkover!