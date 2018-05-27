Donegal ease past Derry in Ulster SFC - as it happened
Summary
- Result: Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
- Donegal v Down in Ulster semi-final 10 June
- Donegal U20s thump Cavan 2-21 to 0-10 in curtain-raiser
- Donegal's last Ulster title in 2014
- Derry last won Ulster in 1998
Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
So Donegal did the job again - much in the same way they saw off Cavan in the preliminary round at Ballybofey two weeks ago.
Declan Bonner's side always kept a game Derry side at arm's length. Whenever the Oak Leafers did threaten to get within striking distance, Donegal were able to open up, seemingly at will, to get they required scores.
McErlain bemoans Derry shooting
Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
Derry manager Damian McErlain says his team's poor shooting prevented them ever getting real momentum in the Celtic Park contest.
"Once you get that momentum, you can give yourself a chance to win the game but we never got that," McErlain told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
"If we had taken our scores, we would have given ourselves a chance.
"Donegal always tagged on that point which kept them beyond arm's length. It was frustrating because the boys put in a big effort."
McErlain picked out Emmet Bradley for praise after the Maghera man's tireless efforts in Derry's attack.
"Emmet worked like a trojan for us today. He was very good in the league for us. I'm pleased for him."
McErlain added that Monday's opening qualifiers draw now takes on a "huge" importance for his squad.
"There will be a lot of good teams in it. You would be looking for a bit of luck to avoid some of the top teams in it."
Bonner concerned by injuries after win
Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
Donegal boss Declan Bonner says he is worried Neil McGee, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan could all be fitness doubts for the provincial semi-final after having to go off in Sunday's game.
"Michael Langan had to go off at half-time and Neil McGee (early on) and Jamie Brennan at the end as well," said Bonner.
"We'll have to see how those guys are. There is only a two-week turnaround so that is a concern. We'll have to get back to the team hotel and see how those fellows are."
In terms of Donegal's display, the manager is being typically cautious.
"We played well in spells but not consistently well enough over long periods. We'll have to improve if we are going to make an impact in Ulster this year.
"Down kicked 1-18 last night and won at ease. There is no doubt about it. They are going to pose a challenge.
"They were in an Ulster final last year and we will have to improve on that performance today."
Full-time: Donegal win by six
Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
Lynch's point is the final action. Donegal are conclusive winners. Were Donegal tested? Probably not but they did what they had to do and their transition from defence to attack was seamless today.
Brave Bradley is going down fighting
Derry 0-16 Donegal 2-16
Brave Emmet Bradley is trying singlehandedly create a late consolation goal for Derry as he attempts to weave his way through the Donegal defence but has to be content with a free, which is pointed by Mark Lynch.
Time to call it
Derry 0-15 Donegal 2-16
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Celtic Park
I can see Derry supporters starting to stream out of the ground since Mulligan’s goal, heads bowed and spirits broken.
Their side gave it a good rattle for almost an hour but Donegal’s superior firepower eventually told and Declan Bonner’s side will take some beating in Ulster this summer.
McFadden celebrates first-half goal
Derry 0-15 Donegal 2-16
Kielt fires second point
Derry 0-15 Donegal 2-16
Derry substitute James Kielt fires his second point since coming on. It begs the question of why he wasn't on from the start.
McBrearty hits eighth point
Derry 0-14 Donegal 2-16
Niall Toner hits a Derry point but McBrearty responds with his eighth point. Four in each half. Two minutes left.
GOAL: Sub Mulligan nets for Donegal
Derry 0-13 2-15 Donegal
Derry sub James Kielt adds a Derry point but any doubt about the outcome is ended 30 seconds later as Cian Mulligan rifles a shot to the roof of the Oak Leaf net. At the other end, Emmet Bradley has an immediate chance to net for Derry but from pointblank range, he fires against an upright. Mulligan also netted a late Donegal goal against Cavan.
Donegal getting the ball to the right men - McMahon
Derry 0-12 Donegal 1-15
Joe McMahon
Former Tyrone All-Ireland winner
"Donegal are getting the right men on the ball in the scoring zone while Derry's efforts are often of the hopeful potshot variety."
Ten minutes left - Donegal six ahead
Derry 0-12 Donegal 1-15
There are only 10 minutes of normal time left. Only a Derry goal is going to get them back into this contest, it appears.
Tit for tat
Derry 0-12 Donegal 1-15
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Celtic Park
The two teams are going score for score here in the second-half with Paddy McBrearty and Emmet Bradley trading scores. Derry certainly aren’t going away without an almighty fight.
Odhran MacNiallais has made a difference for Donegal since coming on at half-time with a couple of defence-splitting passes.
Also, Chrissy McKaigue is now marking Michael Murphy – that match-up is almost worth the entrance fee on its own.
That man McBrearty again
Derry 0-12 Donegal 1-15
But as is his wont, McBrearty hits another superb point from play. That's the Kilcar man's seventh score.
Derry cut lead to five
Derry 0-12 Donegal 1-14
Derry are just keeping a glimmer of hope alive as Bradley and Lynch slot frees in quick succession.
McGuigan fires two Derry wides
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-14
Derry can't afford any wides at this stage but Shane McGuigan has just missed two chances. To rub salt into Derry's wounds, McBrearty slots a beauty from play at the other end. Donegal seven up. Rogers off for Derry after that McLoone challenge.
McLoone booked for challenge on Rogers
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-13
Donegal's Leo McLoone is booked for a rather clumsy knee into the top of Brendan Rogers' thigh. That looked rather painful. Ciaran McGinley on for Donegal's Ciaran Thompson.
Murphy and Donegal in control
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-13
Donegal respond to Bradley's seventh point
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-13
Derry just cannot get near Donegal. Bradley's seventh point again cuts the margin to five but the visitors break upfield once more with McBrearty content to fist over despite having a sniff of a goal chance.