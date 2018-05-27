Donegal ease past Derry in Ulster SFC - as it happened

So Donegal did the job again - much in the same way they saw off Cavan in the preliminary round at Ballybofey two weeks ago.

Declan Bonner's side always kept a game Derry side at arm's length. Whenever the Oak Leafers did threaten to get within striking distance, Donegal were able to open up, seemingly at will, to get they required scores.

You can ready my colleague Cian Murtagh's match report here

We'll have news from the All-Ireland qualifiers draw tomorrow morning on the website as Cavan, Armagh, Tyrone, Antrim and Derry learn their opponents in the opening stage of the 'back door'. Doubtless all will be hoping to avoid a tussle with perennial All-Ireland contenders Mayo.

