Japanese Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Japanese Grand Prix, 24 September 2023

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2AustraliaOscar Piastri81McLaren20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren30not availableno time0
4MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari40not availableno time0
5MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull50not availableno time0
6SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari60not availableno time0
7Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes70not availableno time0
8Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes80not availableno time0
9JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri90not availableno time0
10SpainFernando Alonso14Aston Martin100not availableno time0
11New ZealandLiam Lawson40AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12FrancePierre Gasly10Alpine120not availableno time0
13ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams130not availableno time0
14FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine140not availableno time0
15DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas150not availableno time0
16FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin170not availableno time0
18GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Haas180not availableno time0
19ChinaZhou Guanyu24Alfa Romeo190not availableno time0
20United StatesLogan Sargeant2Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 23rd September 2023 at 08:17
View full results