Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen starts on pole - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Dutch Grand Prix, 27 August 2023

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren20not availableno time0
3Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes30not availableno time0
4ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams40not availableno time0
5SpainFernando Alonso14Aston Martin50not availableno time0
6SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari60not availableno time0
7MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull70not availableno time0
8AustraliaOscar Piastri81McLaren80not availableno time0
9MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari90not availableno time0
10United StatesLogan Sargeant2Williams100not availableno time0
11CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin110not availableno time0
12FrancePierre Gasly10Alpine120not availableno time0
13Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes130not availableno time0
14JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri140not availableno time0
15GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Haas150not availableno time0
16ChinaZhou Guanyu24Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine170not availableno time0
18DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas180not availableno time0
19FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo190not availableno time0
20New ZealandLiam Lawson40AlphaTauri200not availableno time0
Last updated 26th August 2023 at 15:29
View full results