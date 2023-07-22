Lewis Hamilton

Hungarian Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Hungarian Grand Prix, 23 July 2023

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes10not availableno time0
2NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren30not availableno time0
4AustraliaOscar Piastri81McLaren40not availableno time0
5ChinaZhou Guanyu24Alfa Romeo50not availableno time0
6MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari60not availableno time0
7FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo70not availableno time0
8SpainFernando Alonso14Aston Martin80not availableno time0
9MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull90not availableno time0
10GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Haas100not availableno time0
11SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari110not availableno time0
12FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine120not availableno time0
13AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3AlphaTauri130not availableno time0
14CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin140not availableno time0
15FrancePierre Gasly10Alpine150not availableno time0
16ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams160not availableno time0
17JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri170not availableno time0
18Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes180not availableno time0
19DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas190not availableno time0
20United StatesLogan Sargeant2Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 22nd July 2023 at 16:04
View full results