Australian Grand Prix - radio & text
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|1
|Red Bull
|1
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|2
|George Russell
|63
|Mercedes
|2
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|Mercedes
|3
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|Aston Martin
|4
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|55
|Ferrari
|5
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|6
|Lance Stroll
|18
|Aston Martin
|6
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|Ferrari
|7
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|8
|Alexander Albon
|23
|Williams
|8
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|Alpine
|9
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27
|Haas
|10
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Alpine
|11
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|AlphaTauri
|12
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|13
|Lando Norris
|4
|McLaren
|13
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|Haas
|14
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|15
|Nyck de Vries
|21
|AlphaTauri
|15
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|81
|McLaren
|16
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|17
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|2
|Williams
|18
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|19
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|11
|Red Bull
|20
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|Last updated 1st April 2023 at 07:14