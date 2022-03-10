F1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and George Russell
Live

F1 testing day one from Bahrain

preview
591
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Cars on track

    In the super-technical world of Formula 1, sometimes you need someone standing there with a 'go' sign' and away we go in Bahrain as cars file out of the pits and on to the track.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Hello and welcome along to day one of three of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain, before the first race of the season next weekend.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Here we go again

    It's not long now before the first race of the Formula 1 season.

    Before that, we have three days of action in Bahrain in testing as teams look to smooth out any late problems.

    Max Verstappen
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top