Charles Leclerc

Singapore Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Singapore Grand Prix, 2 October 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes30not availableno time0
4SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari40not availableno time0
5SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren60not availableno time0
7FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri70not availableno time0
8NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull80not availableno time0
9DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas90not availableno time0
10JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri100not availableno time0
11Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes110not availableno time0
12CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin120not availableno time0
13GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas130not availableno time0
14GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin140not availableno time0
15ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren170not availableno time0
18FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine180not availableno time0
19ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams190not availableno time0
20CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 1st October 2022 at 15:07
