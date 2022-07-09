Max Verstappen

Austrian Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Austrian Grand Prix, 10 July 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari20not availableno time0
3SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari30not availableno time0
4Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes40not availableno time0
5MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull50not availableno time0
6FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine60not availableno time0
7DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas70not availableno time0
8Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes80not availableno time0
9GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas90not availableno time0
10FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo100not availableno time0
11Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren110not availableno time0
12AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren120not availableno time0
13CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin130not availableno time0
14ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri150not availableno time0
16ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams160not availableno time0
17JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri170not availableno time0
18CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams180not availableno time0
19GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin190not availableno time0
20SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine200not availableno time0
Last updated 9th July 2022 at 16:08
