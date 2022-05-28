Carlos Sainz

Monaco Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Monaco Grand Prix, 29 May 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari20not availableno time0
3MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull30not availableno time0
4NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull40not availableno time0
5Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren50not availableno time0
6Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes60not availableno time0
7SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine70not availableno time0
8Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes80not availableno time0
9GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin90not availableno time0
10FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine100not availableno time0
11JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas130not availableno time0
14AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren140not availableno time0
15GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas150not availableno time0
16ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams160not availableno time0
17FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri170not availableno time0
18CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin180not availableno time0
19CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams190not availableno time0
20ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo200not availableno time0
Last updated 28th May 2022 at 16:08
