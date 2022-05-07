Charles Leclerc

Miami Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Miami Grand Prix, 8 May 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari20not availableno time0
3NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes60not availableno time0
7FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri70not availableno time0
8Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren80not availableno time0
9JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri90not availableno time0
10CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin100not availableno time0
11SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine110not availableno time0
12Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes120not availableno time0
13GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin130not availableno time0
14AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren140not availableno time0
15GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas150not availableno time0
16DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas160not availableno time0
17ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams180not availableno time0
19CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams190not availableno time0
20FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine200not availableno time0
Last updated 7th May 2022 at 22:05
View full results