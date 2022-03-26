Lewis Hamilton

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 27 March 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull10not availableno time0
2MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari20not availableno time0
3SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari30not availableno time0
4NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull40not availableno time0
5FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine50not availableno time0
6Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes60not availableno time0
7SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine70not availableno time0
8FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo80not availableno time0
9FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri90not availableno time0
10DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas100not availableno time0
11Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren110not availableno time0
12AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren120not availableno time0
13ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo130not availableno time0
14GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas140not availableno time0
15CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin150not availableno time0
16Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes160not availableno time0
17ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams170not availableno time0
18GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Aston Martin180not availableno time0
19CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams190not availableno time0
20JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri200not availableno time0
Last updated 22nd March 2022 at 07:08
View full results