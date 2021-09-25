Lando Norris

Russian Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Russian Grand Prix, 26 September 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren10not availableno time0
2SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari20not availableno time0
3Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams30not availableno time0
4Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes40not availableno time0
5AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren50not availableno time0
6SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine60not availableno time0
7FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes70not availableno time0
8CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin80not availableno time0
9MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull90not availableno time0
10FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine100not availableno time0
11GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin110not availableno time0
12FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri120not availableno time0
13JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri130not availableno time0
14FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas150not availableno time0
16ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas170not availableno time0
18CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams180not availableno time0
19MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari190not availableno time0
20NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull200not availableno time0
Last updated 25th September 2021 at 14:05
