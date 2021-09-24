Russian Grand Prix: Third practice and qualifying - radio & text
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Fastest Lap
|Laps
|not available
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|Mercedes
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|Mercedes
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Max Verstappen
|33
|Red Bull
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Sergio Perez
|11
|Red Bull
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|McLaren
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Lando Norris
|4
|McLaren
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Lance Stroll
|18
|Aston Martin
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Sebastian Vettel
|5
|Aston Martin
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|Alpine
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Alpine
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|Ferrari
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|55
|Ferrari
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|AlphaTauri
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|AlphaTauri
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Kimi Raikkonen
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|99
|Alfa Romeo
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Nikita Mazepin
|9
|Haas
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Mick Schumacher
|47
|Haas
|not available
|not available
|not available
|George Russell
|63
|Williams
|not available
|not available
|not available
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|Williams
|not available
|not available
|Last updated 23rd September 2021 at 15:32