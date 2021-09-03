Charles Leclerc

Dutch Grand Prix: Third practice and qualifying - radio & text

Third Practice

Dutch Grand Prix, 4 September 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamFastest LapLaps
not availableMonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrarinot availablenot available
not availableGreat BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedesnot availablenot available
not availableNetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bullnot availablenot available
not availableMexicoSergio Perez11Red Bullnot availablenot available
not availableAustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLarennot availablenot available
not availableGreat BritainLando Norris4McLarennot availablenot available
not availableCanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martinnot availablenot available
not availableGermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martinnot availablenot available
not availableSpainFernando Alonso14Alpinenot availablenot available
not availableFranceEsteban Ocon31Alpinenot availablenot available
not availableFinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedesnot availablenot available
not availableSpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrarinot availablenot available
not availableJapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTaurinot availablenot available
not availableFrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTaurinot availablenot available
not availableFinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeonot availablenot available
not availableItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeonot availablenot available
not availableRussiaNikita Mazepin9Haasnot availablenot available
not availableGermanyMick Schumacher47Haasnot availablenot available
not availableGreat BritainGeorge Russell63Williamsnot availablenot available
not availableCanadaNicholas Latifi6Williamsnot availablenot available
Last updated 2nd September 2021 at 15:37
