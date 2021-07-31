How the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolded

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

I need a cold compress on my forehead and a dark room to lie down in.

What a race. An instant classic.

It's a shame F1 now has to go on a summer break!

We'll be back after the drivers have been jet skiing around Monaco to bring you all the action from the Belgium Grand Prix, 27-29 August.

Make sure you listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, as Jennie, Jack, Jolyon and Andrew will have plenty to say about today's madness.

See you then!