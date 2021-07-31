Media player
How the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolded
Race
Hungarian Grand Prix, 1 August 2021= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|PointsPts
|11
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Alpine
|88
|33
|1:21.4211:21.421
|2:04:43.1992:04:43.199
|2525
|22
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|11
|44
|1:18.7151:18.715
|2.736 behind+2.736
|1818
|33
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|Ferrari
|1515
|33
|1:21.4231:21.423
|15.018 behind+15.018
|1515
|44
|Fernando AlonsoALO
|1414
|Alpine
|99
|33
|1:20.3591:20.359
|15.651 behind+15.651
|1212
|55
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|55
|44
|fastest overall lap 1:18.3941:18.394
|1:03.614 behind+1:03.614
|1010
|66
|Yuki TsunodaTSU
|2222
|AlphaTauri
|1616
|33
|1:22.4501:22.450
|1:15.803 behind+1:15.803
|88
|77
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1818
|33
|1:22.8311:22.831
|1:17.910 behind+1:17.910
|66
|88
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1717
|33
|1:22.1121:22.112
|1:19.094 behind+1:19.094
|44
|99
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|33
|55
|1:20.9451:20.945
|1:20.244 behind+1:20.244
|22
|1010
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1313
|44
|1:21.5181:21.518
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|11
|1111
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|McLaren
|1111
|33
|1:22.8021:22.802
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1212
|Mick SchumacherMSC
|4747
|Haas
|2020
|33
|1:22.7111:22.711
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1313
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1414
|55
|1:22.7361:22.736
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Aston Martin
|1010
|33
|1:21.4591:21.459
|did not finish completed 69 lapsDNF (69)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Nikita MazepinMAZ
|99
|Haas
|1919
|22
|not available-
|did not finish completed 3 lapsDNF (3)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|66
|11
|not available-
|did not finish completed 2 lapsDNF (2)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Aston Martin
|1212
|00
|not available-
|did not finish completed 0 lapsDNF (0)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|22
|00
|not available-
|did not finish completed 0 lapsDNF (0)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|77
|00
|not available-
|did not finish completed 0 lapsDNF (0)
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Red Bull
|44
|00
|not available-
|did not finish completed 0 lapsDNF (0)
|00
|Last updated 1st August 2021 at 21:21
Live Reporting
Lorraine McKenna
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Goodbye
I need a cold compress on my forehead and a dark room to lie down in.
What a race. An instant classic.
It's a shame F1 now has to go on a summer break!
We'll be back after the drivers have been jet skiing around Monaco to bring you all the action from the Belgium Grand Prix, 27-29 August.
Make sure you listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, as Jennie, Jack, Jolyon and Andrew will have plenty to say about today's madness.
See you then!
Ocon wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Alpine's Esteban Ocon took a maiden Formula 1 victory in an extraordinary and madcap Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton regained the world championship lead for the first time since May after fighting back to third place after being last five laps into the race.
His title rival Max Verstappen was a victim of an incident-strewn wet start but managed to salvage a point for 10th place in a badly damaged Red Bull.
A race featuring an opening first few laps among the craziest in Formula 1 history left Hamilton with a six-point lead over Verstappen as the sport goes into its three-week summer break.
Read Andrew's full race report here.
'Everything got a bit blurry'
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Lewis Hamilton: “I’m OK. Had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry in the podium. I had been fighting all year really with the health, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year (when he contracted Covid), and it is still a battle."
'Two races with bad luck'
Ocon and Vettel summoned to stewards
Another update for you...
Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel have both been summoned to the stewards.
Ocon's is for not following post-race procedures after his win and Vettel has been called for a T-shirt he was still wearing during the national anthem in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary.
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Update: Hamilton is now in the news conference.
Hamilton update
According to Sky Sports, Hamilton is going to wait until he feels better to take part in the post-race press conference.
Mercedes in charge
... and advantage Mercedes in the constructors' championship battle.
Hamilton back on top
Advantage Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' title race...
Points, points, points
George Russell has been in tears in the paddock!
Those points for Williams were a long time coming.
Driver of the day
How it ended
Six cars out in total, 14 managed to cross the line.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
William Savage: Anyone else reeeeally looking forward to the next season of Drive to Survive with the way this season is going.
KJ Poulton: Incredible recovery drive from Hamilton, but Mercedes blew the initial call on tyres at the restart and cost them the win.
Mark Whitby: Absolutely fantastic Grand Prix, really good to watch. Great drive from Ocon to win, but he owes Alonso a few drinks for that exceptional defence against Hamilton. Great driving.
Good times for a change
So it's the first win for the French Alpine team (based in Enstone, Oxfordshire), since the 2013 Australian GP, when Kimi Raikkonen won for them, when they were known as Lotus.
A time when Vettel would go on to take a dominant fourth, and probably final, world title, and Lewis Hamilton was a one-time champ making his debut for Mercedes.
Scenes...
To say the least
That bizarre crash after the lights went out has cost Bottas a five-place grid penalty for the Belgium Grand Prix coming up after the summer break.
'I had a bad start' - Bottas
Valtteri Bottas, speaking to Sky Sports, about the opening-lap incident: "I think that's fair enough [to get the blame]. I had a bad start and I lost the momentum.
"I misjudged the braking point and locked the wheels. I was responsible in the end for hitting Lando and that meant he cut people off in front of him."
"It's not great for me and not great others. It's not like I did it on purpose."
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Carlos Arango: Alonso, 40 is just a number. You showed you are still one of the best in F1. Come on Alpine, give him a car to fight for the championship.
Rich: Is this the 3rd strategic muck-up from Mercedes this year that's cost Hamilton a win? Add the one from himself in Baku and he should be well clear.
'Impossible to drive'
More from Max Verstappen, who is now six points behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship: "I was missing the whole side of my car.
"And the floor was damaged as well, so almost impossible to drive, to be honest.
"I still tried my very best and I still got one point. It's at least something - but it's not what you want.
"These moments, it doesn't do anything, it's just disappointing. I know that when we go again after the break, I will be there again and I will try my very best.
"Of course, I hope my car is going to be competitive - but we'll find out."