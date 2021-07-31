Ocon

How the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolded

Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    Esteban Ocon
    I need a cold compress on my forehead and a dark room to lie down in.

    What a race. An instant classic.

    It's a shame F1 now has to go on a summer break!

    We'll be back after the drivers have been jet skiing around Monaco to bring you all the action from the Belgium Grand Prix, 27-29 August.

    Make sure you listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, as Jennie, Jack, Jolyon and Andrew will have plenty to say about today's madness.

    See you then!

  2. Ocon wins Hungarian Grand Prix

    Graphic
    Alpine's Esteban Ocon took a maiden Formula 1 victory in an extraordinary and madcap Hungarian Grand Prix.

    Lewis Hamilton regained the world championship lead for the first time since May after fighting back to third place after being last five laps into the race.

    His title rival Max Verstappen was a victim of an incident-strewn wet start but managed to salvage a point for 10th place in a badly damaged Red Bull.

    A race featuring an opening first few laps among the craziest in Formula 1 history left Hamilton with a six-point lead over Verstappen as the sport goes into its three-week summer break.

    Read Andrew's full race report here.

  3. 'Everything got a bit blurry'

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Lewis Hamilton: “I’m OK. Had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry in the podium. I had been fighting all year really with the health, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year (when he contracted Covid), and it is still a battle."

  5. Ocon and Vettel summoned to stewards

    Another update for you...

    Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel have both been summoned to the stewards.

    Ocon's is for not following post-race procedures after his win and Vettel has been called for a T-shirt he was still wearing during the national anthem in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary.

    Sebastian Vettel
  9. Mercedes in charge

    ... and advantage Mercedes in the constructors' championship battle.

    Constructors' championship
  10. Hamilton back on top

    Advantage Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' title race...

    Drivers' Championship
  11. Points, points, points

    George Russell has been in tears in the paddock!

    Those points for Williams were a long time coming.

  14. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    William Savage: Anyone else reeeeally looking forward to the next season of Drive to Survive with the way this season is going.

    KJ Poulton: Incredible recovery drive from Hamilton, but Mercedes blew the initial call on tyres at the restart and cost them the win.

    Mark Whitby: Absolutely fantastic Grand Prix, really good to watch. Great drive from Ocon to win, but he owes Alonso a few drinks for that exceptional defence against Hamilton. Great driving.

  15. Good times for a change

    So it's the first win for the French Alpine team (based in Enstone, Oxfordshire), since the 2013 Australian GP, when Kimi Raikkonen won for them, when they were known as Lotus.

    A time when Vettel would go on to take a dominant fourth, and probably final, world title, and Lewis Hamilton was a one-time champ making his debut for Mercedes.

    Scenes...

    Raikkonen 2013
    Raikkonen 2013
  17. Post update

    That bizarre crash after the lights went out has cost Bottas a five-place grid penalty for the Belgium Grand Prix coming up after the summer break.

  18. 'I had a bad start' - Bottas

    Valtteri Bottas, speaking to Sky Sports, about the opening-lap incident: "I think that's fair enough [to get the blame]. I had a bad start and I lost the momentum.

    "I misjudged the braking point and locked the wheels. I was responsible in the end for hitting Lando and that meant he cut people off in front of him."

    "It's not great for me and not great others. It's not like I did it on purpose."

  19. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Carlos Arango: Alonso, 40 is just a number. You showed you are still one of the best in F1. Come on Alpine, give him a car to fight for the championship.

    Rich: Is this the 3rd strategic muck-up from Mercedes this year that's cost Hamilton a win? Add the one from himself in Baku and he should be well clear.

  20. 'Impossible to drive'

    More from Max Verstappen, who is now six points behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship: "I was missing the whole side of my car.

    "And the floor was damaged as well, so almost impossible to drive, to be honest.

    "I still tried my very best and I still got one point. It's at least something - but it's not what you want.

    "These moments, it doesn't do anything, it's just disappointing. I know that when we go again after the break, I will be there again and I will try my very best.

    "Of course, I hope my car is going to be competitive - but we'll find out."

