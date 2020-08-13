Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Spanish Grand Prix second practice

preview
Gary Rose

    Speaking of softs, Valtteri Bottas is out on them now and swiftly goes P1 with a 1:17.170.

  2. Hotting up

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    Track temperature is nudging 50 degrees, so it it toasty, which will be worse across the range on tyres - but particularly the softs.

    Jennie, Jack and Jolyon have just had a quick chat about graffiti art on racing helmets.

    "Do people have graffiti art in their homes?" Jolyon asked.

    Yvonne can give us the answer...

  5. Post update

    A shade quicker from Max Verstappen with 1:18.392. He then pits, as do most drivers as they come to the end of this current bit of data gathering.

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Simon Baker: Given that Barcelona is used as a testing venue, should testing actually be at a track not on the calendar?

  7. Post update

    Mixture of hards and mediums through the field as teams evaluate the tyres in these hot, hot, hot conditions.

  8. Post update

    Everyone has been out on the track now. Max Verstappen was one of the last to emerge but he's second fastest now with a 1:18.397.

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Ryan: If they are planning to only allow one engine mode in qualifying, why don’t they restrict the engine modes during the race also?

    Bob McFeil: Seeing as Haas traditionally perform strongly in Spain and were P6 courtesy of Romain Grosjean, surely questions must be asked as to why they are so poor everywhere else?

  10. Post update

    Valtteri Bottas says the grip is going on his hard tyres after four laps so he pits for new boots.

  12. Post update

    Lewis Hamilton now takes over at the top as he goes a second quicker than Charles Leclerc.

    Both Hamilton and Leclerc are on medium tyres while Bottas - third quickest - is on hards.

  13. Post update

    A 1:19.050 for Charles Leclerc puts him P1. Valtteri Bottas is second quickest after a 1:19.045.

  14. Post update

    Lando Norris, on mediums, lowers the benchmark with a 1:19.221.

    Everyone has been out now for at least an installation lap apart from Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Max Verstappen.

  15. Post update

    Much busier on the track now with 13 cars out there.

    Lando Norris is still quickest while Kevin Magnussen is P2 after a 1:19.582.

  17. Post update

    The timing board kicks into action as Lando Norris sets us going with a 1:19.260.

    Esteban Ocon is also out on the track now.

  18. Post update

    Antonio Giovinazzi is the next to emerge on the track. He's sporting mediums on his Alfa Romeo.

