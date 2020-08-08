Media player
How 70th Anniversary Grand Prix unfolded
Race
Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, 9 August 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|PointsPts
|11
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|44
|22
|1:29.4651:29.465
|1:19:41.9931:19:41.993
|2525
|22
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|22
|22
|fastest overall lap 1:28.4511:28.451
|11.326 behind+11.326
|1919
|33
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|11
|22
|1:29.7651:29.765
|19.231 behind+19.231
|1515
|44
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|88
|11
|1:30.5521:30.552
|29.289 behind+29.289
|1212
|55
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|99
|22
|1:29.4771:29.477
|39.146 behind+39.146
|1010
|66
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|66
|22
|1:30.8771:30.877
|42.538 behind+42.538
|88
|77
|Nico HulkenbergHUL
|2727
|Racing Point
|33
|33
|1:30.0871:30.087
|55.951 behind+55.951
|66
|88
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1414
|11
|1:30.5751:30.575
|1:04.773 behind+1:04.773
|44
|99
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1010
|22
|1:30.6981:30.698
|1:05.544 behind+1:05.544
|22
|1010
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1616
|22
|1:30.7381:30.738
|1:09.669 behind+1:09.669
|11
|1111
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|77
|22
|1:30.0921:30.092
|1:10.642 behind+1:10.642
|00
|1212
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1111
|22
|1:30.7851:30.785
|1:13.370 behind+1:13.370
|00
|1313
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1212
|22
|1:30.5561:30.556
|1:14.070 behind+1:14.070
|00
|1414
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|55
|33
|1:31.1681:31.168
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1515
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|2020
|11
|1:31.7561:31.756
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1616
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1313
|22
|1:30.7931:30.793
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1717
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1919
|22
|1:31.8261:31.826
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1818
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1515
|33
|1:31.4081:31.408
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1919
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1818
|33
|1:29.9501:29.950
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1717
|22
|1:31.8301:31.830
|did not finish completed 43 lapsDNF (43)
|00
|Last updated 9th August 2020 at 16:21
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
11th Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
-
12th Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
-
13th Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
-
14th Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
-
15th Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
-
16th Romain Grosjean (Haas)
-
17th Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo
-
18th George Russell (Williams)
-
19th Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Thanks and goodbye
That's all for this live page and the end of the season's action at Silverstone. We've had two races in the United Kingdom and they have not disappointed.
It's not long to wait until the next grand prix as the Formula 1 season moves on (hopefully) to Spain next weekend.
As always, thanks for joining us and all your excellent comments. Until next time, bye for now.
Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a sensational surprise victory in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to bring Mercedes' domination to an end.
Verstappen's win was founded on his car being kinder to its tyres than the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and the Dutchman capitalised brilliantly.
Hamilton fought back from early struggles to catch and pass Bottas for second place with two laps to go. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was outstanding in taking fourth on a one-stop strategy.
It was an unexpectedly thrilling race, a fitting testament to the occasion as F1 celebrated 70 years since the F1 championship started at Silverstone in 1950.
Verstappen's victory was a major upset and it was helped by a decision to use the hard tyres for the start of the race.
But the fact was that their car was simply faster than the Mercedes for the first time this season in the specific conditions created by the deliberate supply of a soft tyre range on a warm day around one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar.
"I didn't see that coming," Verstappen said afterwards.
Watch Formula E action from 17:30 BST
We have some live motorsport action later on with the ninth race of the Formula E season on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 17:30 BST, with the E-Prix beginning at 18:00.
Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa holds a 68-point lead in the title race and will be crowned the champion if he wins again tonight.
You can watch all the Formula E action via this link.
'Lack of tyre drop-off was surprising'
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the race winner, speaking to Sky: "So far we have not managed to have a fight with the Mercedes but we had the right strategy and the tyres are working well for us.
"It was surprising not to have any drop-off, but I am very happy to do that. The softer tyres create more trouble for Mercedes. I am happy now that we qualified on the hards!"
The 2020 schedule
Five races gone. Who knows how many more to come? We need at least eight races for it to count as a world championship season.
Next on the schedule is Spain next weekend, then a weekend off and then Spa a week after.
'An unexpected challenge'
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton speaking to Sky after his second-placed finish: "It was such a difficult race, it was an unexpected challenge - the left rear was degrading fast and it was such a shock.
"I thought about staying out on that penultimate set of tyres, but looking at the times, Max would have caught me. A blow-out on the back as well would have put me into the wall so it was the right call by the team."
'We could've done the strategy better'
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel missed out on the points, coming 12th after a spin on the opening lap. He told Sky Sports: "We spoke this morning about not running into traffic,and that is exactly what we did and then he put me on the hard tyre for only 10 laps, which doesn't make sense.
"It was not the best work from either of us today. I am not sure what happened with the spin but we could have done the strategy better after that."
A action-packed race
'I am surprised to be ninth'
McLaren's Lando Norris: "It was a tough race, tyre degradation was a lot more than last week on the same track. I was surprised to still be ninth after what felt like a terrible race."
To the stewards
'The strategy was sub-optimal'
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas speaking to Sky F1 after starting on pole, but finishing third: "The win should have been possible. When Max got ahead of me, I got no information to push harder when he pitted. Lewis went longer on the middle stint and that was better.
"So the strategy was sub-optimal. At the end of the race, I don't fully understand what happened, but it is disappointing. It is another one to learn from, but we have lost points."
'It was tough out there'
Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg, who came seventh in his role of super sub, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was tough out there, I was resting my head on the rests. It was a quiet race with no big fighting, but I was pleased there was not more action."
On the possibility of a regular drive in 2021: "There are conversations ongoing for quite a while - not just because of this - behind the scenes. I think it will be a while before I know either way. I think I will travel to Barcelona just to be a back-up to Perez."
Old-school racing
From the present to the past. This was called the '70th Anniversary Grand Prix' and here you can hear from Leslie Marr as he talks about what it was like to race 70 years ago.
Lovely stuff. Enjoy.
How they stand in the title race
Max Verstappen's win takes him above Valtteri Bottas into second and closes the gap behind Lewis Hamilton at the top to 30 points.
Nico Hulkenberg's seventh-placed finish in what may prove to be his only start of the season takes him 14th.
'The car worked fantastically'
Red Bull chief Christian Horner: "Max was just chilling out at the start of the race. We just had them covered today. There is a lot to learn from today, the car worked fantastically today.
"Whatever they brought, Max was able to cover them. We were surprised that we were the only ones to give it a try on the softer tyre. It could be that the Mercedes are over-heating the tyres because of the amount of downforce that they are carrying - it is certainly more than we have."
'All we could have got'
A sixth spot for Lance Stroll in the Racing Point. He says: "We will have to look back at the race and some of the things we could have done differently. With our strategy that was pretty much all we could have got out it today."
'Feels like a victory'
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth after only having one pit stop, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am so happy today. It feels like a victory for me.
"My weakest point last season was tyre management and it is so satisfying when I look at this result. We have to take our opportunities.
Out of the points
The bottom 10 were...
DNF: Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Get Involved #bbcf1
Verstappen wins, Hamilton second with Bottas third
Stuart Longley: One of Max's finest wins. Mercedes having tyre problems granted but absolutely flawless drive from Verstappen.
Chris Lord: Verstappen has won more races than Bottas and the Finn has had a title winning car for last 3 years! Mercedes see him as the perfect number 2 driver hence re-signing him!
Ian Abrahams: Seat for Nico at Ferrari next weekend because surely that's Vettel's last outing for them?
Under pressure
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
What won Verstappen the race was that tyre choice, but even if they had got it right, I don't think that Mercedes would have got close to Red Bull. The increased tyre pressure that the FIA are asking for seems to really not suit the Mercedes.