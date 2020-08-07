Nico Hulkenberg

How 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying unfolded

Live Reporting

Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Back at 12:30 BST on Sunday

    That's all for our coverage of qualifying and we will be back at 12:30 BST on Sunday with all the build-up to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which starts at 14:10 BST.

    Thanks as always for your company and comments.

    Have a great Saturday evening and see you all again on Sunday. Goodbye.

  2. Bottas takes 70th Anniversary pole

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Valtteri Bottas
    Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

    The Finn pipped Hamilton by just 0.063 seconds on his final lap at Silverstone to take his first pole since the season opener in Austria last month.

    It could be an important moment for Bottas, who needs to try to reduce Hamilton's 30-point championship lead.

    Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez, beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take third.

    Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was another to put in a strong performance in fifth place, ahead of the second Racing Point of Pierre Gasly.

  3. Watch Formula E from 17:30 BST

    Antonio Felix da Costa
    A reminder that we have live coverage on the BBC Sport website from the eighth race of the Formula E season later on today.

    Our coverage starts at 17:30 BST with the E-Prix in Berlin beginning at 18:00.

    Jean-Eric Vergne, who raced in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso between 2012 and 2014, starts on pole, while championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa (pictured) begins in ninth.

    Watch the Formula E action via this link here.

  4. 'We'll fight tomorrow'

    Carlos Sainz is 13th and Lando Norris is 10th - and the fact they're both disappointed with that shows the recent progress they've made.

    Some fighting talk from the Spaniard...

  5. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Can Hulkenberg finish on the podium tomorrow?

    Ben Wright: Very positive for The Hulk, but seriously what does that say about Stroll's pedigree as a race driver?

    David Jarvis: Great stuff from the Hulk! It'll be awful if he gets a podium tomorrow and Renault and the others teams appeals make the result null and void.

    Nico Hulkenberg
  6. Love this track

    Such a shame that there are no fans cheering on George Russell in his home race. There would have been huge celebrations at him moving into Q2.

    Still a very impressive performance from the young Englishman and he starts 15th tomorrow.

  7. Hulk stats

    Nico Hulkenberg has had one pole position right at start of his career, in 2010 in Brazil.

    He has qualified second before - that was in 2016 in Austria.

    He has finished fourth three times, but never had a podium in 10 years of trying.

    ONE LAST CHANCE!

    hulkenberg
  8. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Bottas takes pole, Hulkenberg third

    Nulla: So good to see so many keen young drivers pushing hard. I mean 7th 8th 9th and 10th but Mr Russell definitely deserves a mention as well.

    Madeliefje: If I were Perez I’d be sweating right now...

    F1 Fanboy: This is why Hulkenberg needs to be in a car!!! What a lap!!! Bigger question who should he replace... I vote for Grosjean seat.

  10. Provisional grid for Sunday

    1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
    2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
    3. Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point)
    4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
    5. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
    6. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)
    7. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
    8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
    9. Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
    10. Lando Norris (McLaren)
    11. Esteban Ocon (Renault)
    12. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
    13. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
    14. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
    15. George Russell (Williams)
    16. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri)
    17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
    18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
    19. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
    20. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
  11. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Bottas on pole, Hulkenberg starts third

    James Stevenson: Nice one Nico Hulkenberg! It has always surprised me that he has never been given a top end of the grid drive - never mind a drive whatsoever this season. A chance to stake a claim now.

    Ian McCulloch: Seriously though, that showed pretty clearly why Hulkenberg should still have a seat in F1.

    Matt Tilbo: Not being able to race last week must have made The Hulk angry...

  12. 'I'm surprised to be standing here'

    Nico Hulkenberg, who starts in third for Racing Point: "It's been a crazy couple of days. Last week was the high of the Saturday and then the low of Sunday.

    "I made it hard for myself in Q2, I was scared I had damaged the car. I'm a bit surprised to be standing here but I've got a big smile on my face.

    "It definitely hurt not having the experience last week, it’s still new with this car. I’ll try and learn fast and try hard.

    "It’s only Saturday but it’s one of those nice little highlights - but tomorrow is the day, so no cheers yet."

  13. 'Not a perfect last lap'

    Lewis Hamilton, who starts second tomorrow, says: "It was not that great, but Valtteri did a good job. The car for me, it was not a perfect last lap.

    "I don't think many people will manage with soft tyres. It's highly unlikely that many people will do a one-stop tomorrow."

  14. 'I love qualifying'

    Valtteri Bottas, who qualifies on pole position: "It feels good. I just love qualifying, especially when it goes well. I just wanted to get the best out of myself and the car.

    "It was a good set-up from last weekend, it felt better. It's an amazing car, it's so quick.

    "Of course my main aim is to win the race and I'm starting from a good place. The pace is good. I'll try to get a good start off the line like I did last week and for the mentality, just try and win it."

  15. Post update

    Time to hear from the top three, starting with a very happy Valtteri Bottas.

  16. Post update

    Nico Hulkenberg has never had a podium finish in 177 starts in his Formula 1 career.

    He's only here because Sergio Perez has twice failed coronavirus tests. Hulkenberg starts in third. What a story it would be if he ends it there.

  17. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Rachel T: Driver of the day? HULK!!! What a lap!

    Kayleigh: OH MY GOD P3 for Hulk.

    AGL: Amazing stuff to see Hulkenberg in P3! Great to see him back in the sport and maybe, hopefully he can get a well deserved podium FINALLY!

  18. Top 10

    1. Bottas
    2. Hamilton
    3. Hulkenberg
    4. Verstappen
    5. Ricciardo
    6. Stroll
    7. Gasly
    8. Leclerc
    9. Albon
    10. Norris

    That's neither Ferrari on the front three rows!

  19. Post update

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    That's an advertisement for Hulkenberg's services for next season! Great drive from the German driver.

  20. Post update

    Max Verstappen starts on fourth and that is a great effort too. He starts on the hard tyres so will be hopeful of another podium finish at least.

    He would've won last week if he hadn't pitted late on in the British Grand Prix, searching for the fastest lap bonus point. The Dutchman is going to be in contention again tomorrow.

    Article Reactions
