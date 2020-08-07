Media player
How 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying unfolded
Qualification
Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, 8 August 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Qualifying 1Q1
|Qualifying 2Q2
|Qualifying 3Q3
|Time
|11
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|fastest lap 1:26.7381:26.738
|fastest lap 1:25.7851:25.785
|fastest lap 1:25.1541:25.154
|1:25.1541:25.154
|22
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|1:26.8181:26.818
|1:26.2661:26.266
|1:25.2171:25.217
|1:25.2171:25.217
|33
|Nico HulkenbergHUL
|2727
|Racing Point
|1:27.2791:27.279
|1:26.2611:26.261
|1:26.0821:26.082
|1:26.0821:26.082
|44
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|1:27.1541:27.154
|1:26.7791:26.779
|1:26.1761:26.176
|1:26.1761:26.176
|55
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:27.4421:27.442
|1:26.6361:26.636
|1:26.2971:26.297
|1:26.2971:26.297
|66
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:27.1871:27.187
|1:26.6741:26.674
|1:26.4281:26.428
|1:26.4281:26.428
|77
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:27.1541:27.154
|1:26.5231:26.523
|1:26.5341:26.534
|1:26.5341:26.534
|88
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:27.4271:27.427
|1:26.7091:26.709
|1:26.6141:26.614
|1:26.6141:26.614
|99
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:27.1531:27.153
|1:26.6421:26.642
|1:26.6691:26.669
|1:26.6691:26.669
|1010
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:27.2171:27.217
|1:26.8851:26.885
|1:26.7781:26.778
|1:26.7781:26.778
|1111
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:27.2781:27.278
|1:27.0111:27.011
|not available-
|1:27.0111:27.011
|1212
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:27.6121:27.612
|1:27.0781:27.078
|not available-
|1:27.0781:27.078
|1313
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:27.4501:27.450
|1:27.0831:27.083
|not available-
|1:27.0831:27.083
|1414
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:27.5191:27.519
|1:27.2541:27.254
|not available-
|1:27.2541:27.254
|1515
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:27.7571:27.757
|1:27.4551:27.455
|not available-
|1:27.4551:27.455
|1616
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:27.8821:27.882
|not available-
|not available-
|1:27.8821:27.882
|1717
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:28.2361:28.236
|not available-
|not available-
|1:28.2361:28.236
|1818
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:28.4301:28.430
|not available-
|not available-
|1:28.4301:28.430
|1919
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28.4331:28.433
|not available-
|not available-
|1:28.4331:28.433
|2020
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28.4931:28.493
|not available-
|not available-
|1:28.4931:28.493
|Last updated 8th August 2020 at 15:03
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Back at 12:30 BST on Sunday
That's all for our coverage of qualifying and we will be back at 12:30 BST on Sunday with all the build-up to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which starts at 14:10 BST.
Thanks as always for your company and comments.
Have a great Saturday evening and see you all again on Sunday. Goodbye.
Bottas takes 70th Anniversary pole
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
The Finn pipped Hamilton by just 0.063 seconds on his final lap at Silverstone to take his first pole since the season opener in Austria last month.
It could be an important moment for Bottas, who needs to try to reduce Hamilton's 30-point championship lead.
Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez, beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take third.
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was another to put in a strong performance in fifth place, ahead of the second Racing Point of Pierre Gasly.
Watch Formula E from 17:30 BST
A reminder that we have live coverage on the BBC Sport website from the eighth race of the Formula E season later on today.
Our coverage starts at 17:30 BST with the E-Prix in Berlin beginning at 18:00.
Jean-Eric Vergne, who raced in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso between 2012 and 2014, starts on pole, while championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa (pictured) begins in ninth.
Watch the Formula E action via this link here.
'We'll fight tomorrow'
Carlos Sainz is 13th and Lando Norris is 10th - and the fact they're both disappointed with that shows the recent progress they've made.
Some fighting talk from the Spaniard...
Get Involved #bbcf1
Can Hulkenberg finish on the podium tomorrow?
Ben Wright: Very positive for The Hulk, but seriously what does that say about Stroll's pedigree as a race driver?
David Jarvis: Great stuff from the Hulk! It'll be awful if he gets a podium tomorrow and Renault and the others teams appeals make the result null and void.
Love this track
Such a shame that there are no fans cheering on George Russell in his home race. There would have been huge celebrations at him moving into Q2.
Still a very impressive performance from the young Englishman and he starts 15th tomorrow.
Hulk stats
Nico Hulkenberg has had one pole position right at start of his career, in 2010 in Brazil.
He has qualified second before - that was in 2016 in Austria.
He has finished fourth three times, but never had a podium in 10 years of trying.
ONE LAST CHANCE!
Get Involved #bbcf1
Bottas takes pole, Hulkenberg third
Nulla: So good to see so many keen young drivers pushing hard. I mean 7th 8th 9th and 10th but Mr Russell definitely deserves a mention as well.
Madeliefje: If I were Perez I’d be sweating right now...
F1 Fanboy: This is why Hulkenberg needs to be in a car!!! What a lap!!! Bigger question who should he replace... I vote for Grosjean seat.
Post update
Save this tweet for Sunday if the Hulk manages a podium finish...
Provisional grid for Sunday
Get Involved #bbcf1
Bottas on pole, Hulkenberg starts third
James Stevenson: Nice one Nico Hulkenberg! It has always surprised me that he has never been given a top end of the grid drive - never mind a drive whatsoever this season. A chance to stake a claim now.
Ian McCulloch: Seriously though, that showed pretty clearly why Hulkenberg should still have a seat in F1.
Matt Tilbo: Not being able to race last week must have made The Hulk angry...
'I'm surprised to be standing here'
Nico Hulkenberg, who starts in third for Racing Point: "It's been a crazy couple of days. Last week was the high of the Saturday and then the low of Sunday.
"I made it hard for myself in Q2, I was scared I had damaged the car. I'm a bit surprised to be standing here but I've got a big smile on my face.
"It definitely hurt not having the experience last week, it’s still new with this car. I’ll try and learn fast and try hard.
"It’s only Saturday but it’s one of those nice little highlights - but tomorrow is the day, so no cheers yet."
'Not a perfect last lap'
Lewis Hamilton, who starts second tomorrow, says: "It was not that great, but Valtteri did a good job. The car for me, it was not a perfect last lap.
"I don't think many people will manage with soft tyres. It's highly unlikely that many people will do a one-stop tomorrow."
'I love qualifying'
Valtteri Bottas, who qualifies on pole position: "It feels good. I just love qualifying, especially when it goes well. I just wanted to get the best out of myself and the car.
"It was a good set-up from last weekend, it felt better. It's an amazing car, it's so quick.
"Of course my main aim is to win the race and I'm starting from a good place. The pace is good. I'll try to get a good start off the line like I did last week and for the mentality, just try and win it."
Post update
Time to hear from the top three, starting with a very happy Valtteri Bottas.
Post update
Nico Hulkenberg has never had a podium finish in 177 starts in his Formula 1 career.
He's only here because Sergio Perez has twice failed coronavirus tests. Hulkenberg starts in third. What a story it would be if he ends it there.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Rachel T: Driver of the day? HULK!!! What a lap!
Kayleigh: OH MY GOD P3 for Hulk.
AGL: Amazing stuff to see Hulkenberg in P3! Great to see him back in the sport and maybe, hopefully he can get a well deserved podium FINALLY!
Top 10
That's neither Ferrari on the front three rows!
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
That's an advertisement for Hulkenberg's services for next season! Great drive from the German driver.
Post update
Max Verstappen starts on fourth and that is a great effort too. He starts on the hard tyres so will be hopeful of another podium finish at least.
He would've won last week if he hadn't pitted late on in the British Grand Prix, searching for the fastest lap bonus point. The Dutchman is going to be in contention again tomorrow.