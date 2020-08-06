Media player
How 70th Anniversary GP practice unfolded
Got a TV Licence?
You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.Find out more
Second Practice
Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, 7 August 2020
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Fastest Lap
|Laps
|11
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|1:25.6061:25.606
|2222
|22
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|1:25.7821:25.782
|2222
|33
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:26.4211:26.421
|2929
|44
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|1:26.4371:26.437
|1515
|55
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:26.5011:26.501
|2424
|66
|Nico HulkenbergHUL
|2727
|Racing Point
|1:26.7461:26.746
|2626
|77
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:26.8121:26.812
|3232
|88
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:26.8671:26.867
|2626
|99
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:26.9181:26.918
|2424
|1010
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:26.9281:26.928
|2525
|1111
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:26.9601:26.960
|2525
|1212
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:27.0021:27.002
|3333
|1313
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:27.1281:27.128
|3131
|1414
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:27.1981:27.198
|3030
|1515
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:27.2941:27.294
|2828
|1616
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:27.3201:27.320
|3131
|1717
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27.5351:27.535
|3030
|1818
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:27.5821:27.582
|2828
|1919
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:27.6831:27.683
|3232
|2020
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27.9551:27.955
|2626
|Last updated 7th August 2020 at 16:32
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA F1Copyright: F1
-
Hamilton (Mercedes, 1:25.606)
-
Bottas (Mercedes, +0.176)
-
Ricciardo (Renault, +0.815)
-
Verstappen (Red Bull, +0.831)
-
Stroll (Racing Point, +0.895)
-
Hulkenberg (Racing Point, +1.140)
-
Leclerc (Ferrari, +1.206)
-
Norris (McLaren, +1.261)
-
Sainz (McLaren, +1.312)
-
Ocon (Renault, +1.322)
View more on instagramView more on instagram ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Hamilton (Mercedes, 1:25.606, current tyre medium)
-
Bottas (Mercedes, +0.176, soft)
-
Ricciardo (Renault, +0.815, soft)
-
Verstappen (Red Bull, +0.831, soft)
-
Stroll (Racing Point, +0.895, medium)
-
Hulkenberg (Racing Point, +1.140, medium)
-
Leclerc (Ferrari, +1.206, medium)
-
Norris (McLaren, +1.261, soft)
-
Sainz (McLaren, +1.312, soft)
-
Ocon (Renault, +1.322, soft)
Thanks and goodbye
That's all for today with two Mercedes one-twos and another tough day for Ferrari.
Thanks for joining us and getting involved. We'll be back on Saturday at 10:30 BST with the build-up to third practice and then qualifying.
Enjoy your Friday afternoon in the sun and hopefully see you all again tomorrow.
Hamilton tops 70th Anniversary practice - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Lewis Hamilton headed team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated second practice at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Hamilton was 0.176 seconds ahead of Bottas but on different tyres.
Mercedes were assessing which tyres might be most suitable for qualifying as teams struggled with durability in high temperatures at Silverstone. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was third, from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Point's Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg.
The lifetime - or lack of it - of the tyres was the big focus of the day as teams came to grips with a softer tyre selection from Pirelli than at last weekend's British Grand Prix at the same track.
The tyres are all one grade softer this weekend, so last weekend's 'soft' tyre - which was very much not favoured - is the medium this weekend, and the 'hard' which was the preferred race tyre last weekend is not supplied this time.
The tyre supplied as the 'soft' this weekend is the second softest of Pirelli's range, and it appears unsuited to the demands of Silverstone's high-speed sweeps on a summer's day with temperatures of 30C.
Hamilton's fastest time was set on medium tyres, while Bottas' was on a soft. Stroll and Hulkenberg also used the medium to set their fastest times.
Get Involved #bbcf1
Vettel with engine problems in second practice
Philip West: I said it earlier in the year and I’ll stand by it: Vettel is far better out of the absolute shambles of a team that is Ferrari. This is not the Scuderia as it should be. It’s a pale imitation of a once-great Grand Prix team. It’s utterly pathetic.
Michael Heal: Vettel is getting no luck. I have to agree with what Jolyon Palmer said on the podcast the other night. I’m not sure he’s totally checked out yet, especially last week. He had issues all weekend. He’s just not getting the luck.
Second session times
These are the times with Sebastian Vettel only down in a lowly 14th, before his engine decided to stop working completely.
BreakingHamilton fastest in second practice
Mercedes were quickest earlier on with Valtteri Bottas and now Lewis Hamilton leads the way in session two.
Post update
And that red flag means the session will not be restarted.
Post update
But probably not for long. Antonio Giovinazzi has come to a halt. He's last, missed all of FP1 and now his car has let him down.
Post update
The marshals have managed to get Vettel's car out of the way so for what it's worth we have a few minutes of cars on track as this session ends.
Post update
Sebastian Vettel has parked up his car and is perfectly safe. He gets out to inspect the damage. It's another bad day for Ferrari. And it promises to be a long night for his mechanics
Safety car
Problem for Sebastian Vettel as he takes a trip across the grass. "Engine failure," is the message with some kind of leak at the back of his car.
That could be the end of the session as we have a virtual safety car.
Post update
A late wobble for Kimi Raikkonen and he has to dive into one of the run-off areas. Luckily he avoids any barriers and can carry on.
Rallying time
Carlos Sainz has got a bit bored so, in second practice during everyone's long runs, gets a bit racey with Daniil Kvyat, before the Spaniard goes sliding off rallying style. He's OK.
Kvyat's cutting verdict on team radio is: "I don't know what he was doing, but I hope he enjoyed it."
Post update
More tyre problems and Charles Leclerc's mediums are no good so he has to jump on to the softs.
Our order - 1. Hamilton, 2. Bottas, 3. Ricciardo, 4. Verstappen, 5. Stroll, 6. Hulkenberg, 7. Leclerc, 8. Norris, 9. Sainz, 10. Ocon.
The 2020 schedule
For the first time there will be back-to-back F1 championship races in England in successive weeks.
This race is called the '70th Anniversary Grand Prix'. A similar dramatic ending as last week would be great.
This is round five of who knows how many in the season. Spain, Belgium and Italy are the destinations for the next four races but in these times of coronavirus, you can never be certain a grand prix will take place until you see cars on track on the Sunday.
Here is the provisional schedule so far for 2020.
Mercedes & F1 cannot agree contract
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
World champions Mercedes have reached an impasse with Formula 1 in negotiations over a new contract to stay in the sport after this season.
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said he believed they were "the biggest victim in terms of revenue loss" in the new financial arrangements proposed by F1. He added they had concerns over "legal, commercial and sporting" issues.
Wolff's comments raise the possibility - however distant - that Mercedes might not continue in F1 beyond this season. The deadline by which Mercedes has to commit to F1 is 12 August.
The company is committed to F1 and wishes to stay involved - indeed it this week re-signed Valtteri Bottas for the 2021 season - but Wolff's comments betray an unhappiness with the terms on offer. He said that he had not seen a willingness to compromise from F1.
"If you are prepared to sit at a table and discuss the topics and come to a compromise," Wolff said, "we are close [to an agreement], but I haven't seen that approach."
Post update
Just over four tenths separating Carlos Sainz in ninth and George Russell in 16th and that's a good sign for a competitive qualifying on Saturday.
Post update
Bad day for Antonio Giovinazzi. Didn't get to play in session one because Robert Kubica had his car, now the Italian is last in session two.
How they stand with 35 minutes to go
Post update
May be having a shower sometime soon? Maybe. You never know with the British weather.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Stoo G: If #bbcf1 needs a name for the Mercedes personnel's scooter race against Toto Wolff, I believe the name "InterToto Cup" is currently going unused.
As a big supporter of rubbish European football tournaments in the middle of summer during the mid 90s and 2000s to get yourself into the first qualifying round of the Uefa Cup (now called Europa League), I'm a big fan of that suggestion.