How 70th Anniversary GP practice unfolded

Lewis Hamilton headed team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated second practice at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Hamilton was 0.176 seconds ahead of Bottas but on different tyres.

Mercedes were assessing which tyres might be most suitable for qualifying as teams struggled with durability in high temperatures at Silverstone. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was third, from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Point's Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg.

The lifetime - or lack of it - of the tyres was the big focus of the day as teams came to grips with a softer tyre selection from Pirelli than at last weekend's British Grand Prix at the same track.

The tyres are all one grade softer this weekend, so last weekend's 'soft' tyre - which was very much not favoured - is the medium this weekend, and the 'hard' which was the preferred race tyre last weekend is not supplied this time.

The tyre supplied as the 'soft' this weekend is the second softest of Pirelli's range, and it appears unsuited to the demands of Silverstone's high-speed sweeps on a summer's day with temperatures of 30C.

Hamilton's fastest time was set on medium tyres, while Bottas' was on a soft. Stroll and Hulkenberg also used the medium to set their fastest times.