Hamilton

How Styrian GP qualifying unfolded

Live Reporting

Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

    .
    Lewis Hamilton showed he is a master in the wet with a stunning qualifying display, but can he take that on to claim a first win of the season tomorrow?

    We're back from 12:30 BST tomorrow for build up to the Styrian Grand Prix, so join us then. See you later!

  Post update

    Video content

    Video caption: F1 Breakdown: Jack Nicholls previews new Formula 1 season

    Jack Nicholls takes a look at racing behind closed doors is like.

  3. How qualifying unfolded

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Lewis Hamilton was in scintillating form as he took a stunning pole position in treacherous wet conditions at the Styrian Grand Prix.

    The Mercedes driver was a remarkable 1.216 seconds clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who spun as he tried to beat Hamilton's time.

    Carlos Sainz took an excellent third place for McLaren as first-race winner Valtteri Bottas was fourth. Renault's Esteban Ocon was fifth, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

    Read the full report on qualifying here

  Post update

    .
    A very good day for McLaren as Carlos Sainz becomes the team's first driver to qualify in P3 since Jenson Button at Silverstone back in 2014.

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcf1 or text 81111 (UK only)

    Deji: Lewis Hamilton 1.2 secs quicker than Max in second. That's all about driving in the wet UK weather.

    Simon Henry: Love to see McLaren back in the mix. They’ve been missed.

    Rob Barrie: Wet quali really does, over a single lap, separate the good from the great. And there’s Lewis Hamilton all in his own tier.

  6. 'Just too slow'

    Charles Leclerc provides a quick response as to what went wrong at Ferrari today: "The main problem was we are just not quick enough, 1.8 seconds off, we’re just too slow."

  Post update

    Amazing race last weekend, thrilling qualifying this... shall we just have 18 races in Austria this season?

  8. Get Involved

    #bbcf1 or text 81111 (UK only)

    Colin: That was great fun to watch.

    Alex: Absolutely brilliant, Austria, as it turns out, was a damn fine place to start the season with 2 races.

    Jon: Not only wet conditions. These were perfect wet conditions.

  9. One of the best?

    .
    Was that one of Lewis Hamilton's best ever pole laps?

    Thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.

  10. 'Love days like this'

    Lewis Hamilton, who starts on pole position: "Honestly I am happy. What a tricky day, the weather is incredibly difficult.

    "I had a big aquaplane at one point - I definitely had my heart in my mouth - but I was able to improve and put in a nice, clean lap.

    "I love days like this. Racing like this feels like it used to.

    "Yesterday was a difficult day. P1 was ok but then P2 there was an issue - but nothing major.

    "It would be better for us if it was dry but I'm grateful the rain, as always, and we’ll prepare as a team for both conditions."

  11. 'We can have a good shot in the dry'

    Max Verstappen, who finished second: "In Q3 it was raining a lot more. It was not easy. It could have been better but I don't think it was enough to beat Lewis.

    "You can't see a thing, it is hard to see the braking zones but that is the same for everyone. I think in the dry we can have a good shot at it."

  12. 'It feels amazing'

    Carlos Sainz, who was third: "Very happy to put in P3 for the first time in my career. It feels amazing especially that qualifying was one of the toughest I have done. There was so much aquaplaning it was crazy.

    "The car on race trim has been better than we thought so we are kind of confident going into tomorrow. I will have Alex and Valtteri behind so will be a tough first few laps but hopefully I can settle into my pace."

  Post update

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    Classic Lewis Hamilton! How many times has he done that, blitzed the field by over a second.

  14. Get Involved

    #bbcf1 or text 81111 (UK only)

    Dan Bell: Lewis Hamilton Showing why he is the greatest ever, mega lap

    Francesca Gunn: over a second ahead... go HAMILTON!! and Sainz 3rd!!

    Rachel T: LEWIS HAMILTON! That was a lap of absolute destiny! King of the (wet) road!

  16. Qualifying top 10

    1: Hamilton

    2: Verstappen

    3: Sainz

    4: Bottas

    5: Ocon

    6: Norris

    7: Albon

    8: Gasly

    9: Ricciardo

    10: Vettel

  Post update

    Lewis Hamilton ends the session 1.2 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen, who takes second on the grid.

    Stunning from Hamilton.

  18. BreakingChequered flag

    LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE STYRIAN GRAND PRIX.

    Lewis Hamilton
  Post update

    EVEN quicker from Lewis Hamilton - 1:19.273.

    What. A. Lap!

  Post update

    Lewis Hamilton is even quicker through the first sector but Max Verstappen spins at the final corner!

    Surely it is pole for Hamilton then...!

