Tributes paid to Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss, who has died aged 90, personified motorsport to at least two generations of his countrymen after establishing himself as the greatest racing driver of his era in a short but stellar career.

Moss raced in Formula 1 in the sport's romantic age of the 1950s and early 1960s, winning 16 grands prix. Yet despite his rivals at the time acknowledging he was the best, he never won the World Championship.

Partly, that was to do with bad luck - poor reliability certainly hurt him in the two seasons he should have won the title, in 1958-59.

Partly, it was because of his determination to drive for English, privateer teams, particularly the one run by his friend Rob Walker.

And partly because of a racing driver's determination to put victory before all else.

