Tributes paid to Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss, who has died aged 90, personified motorsport to at least two generations of his countrymen after establishing himself as the greatest racing driver of his era in a short but stellar career.
Moss raced in Formula 1 in the sport's romantic age of the 1950s and early 1960s, winning 16 grands prix. Yet despite his rivals at the time acknowledging he was the best, he never won the World Championship.
Partly, that was to do with bad luck - poor reliability certainly hurt him in the two seasons he should have won the title, in 1958-59.
Partly, it was because of his determination to drive for English, privateer teams, particularly the one run by his friend Rob Walker.
And partly because of a racing driver's determination to put victory before all else.
'Not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman'
'Stirling Moss - the man who personified motorsport'
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Sir Stirling Moss is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, even though he did not win the World Championship.
He retired from public life in January 2018 because of ongoing health problems.
Moss previously spent 134 days in hospital after suffering a chest infection while on holiday in Singapore in December 2016.
"It was one lap too many, he just closed his eyes," said his wife Lady Moss
We’re sorry to bring you sad news this afternoon as British motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.
We’ll bring you all the reaction as the motorsport world pays tribute to one of its greats.