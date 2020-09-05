Lewis Hamilton

Italian Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Italian Grand Prix, 6 September 2020

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes10not availableno time0
2FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes20not availableno time0
3SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55McLaren30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Racing Point40not availableno time0
5NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren60not availableno time0
7AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3Renault70not availableno time0
8CanadaLance Stroll18Racing Point80not availableno time0
9ThailandAlexander Albon23Red Bull90not availableno time0
10FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri100not availableno time0
11RussiaDaniil Kvyat26AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12FranceEsteban Ocon31Renault120not availableno time0
13MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari130not availableno time0
14FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas150not availableno time0
16FranceRomain Grosjean8Haas160not availableno time0
17GermanySebastian Vettel5Ferrari170not availableno time0
18ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo180not availableno time0
19Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams190not availableno time0
20CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 5th September 2020 at 15:02
View full results