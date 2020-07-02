How Austrian Grand Prix qualifying unfolded

Media player
Got a TV Licence?
You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.Find out more
Qualification
Austrian Grand Prix, 4 July 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Qualifying 1Q1
|Qualifying 2Q2
|Qualifying 3Q3
|Time
|11
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|1:04.1111:04.111
|fastest lap 1:03.0151:03.015
|fastest lap 1:02.9391:02.939
|1:02.9391:02.939
|22
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|1:04.1981:04.198
|1:03.0961:03.096
|1:02.9511:02.951
|1:02.9511:02.951
|33
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|fastest lap 1:04.0241:04.024
|1:04.0001:04.000
|1:03.4771:03.477
|1:03.4771:03.477
|44
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:04.6061:04.606
|1:03.8191:03.819
|1:03.6261:03.626
|1:03.6261:03.626
|55
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:04.6611:04.661
|1:03.7461:03.746
|1:03.8681:03.868
|1:03.8681:03.868
|66
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Racing Point
|1:04.5431:04.543
|1:03.8601:03.860
|1:03.8681:03.868
|1:03.8681:03.868
|77
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:04.5001:04.500
|1:04.0411:04.041
|1:03.9231:03.923
|1:03.9231:03.923
|88
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:04.5371:04.537
|1:03.9711:03.971
|1:03.9711:03.971
|1:03.9711:03.971
|99
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:04.3091:04.309
|1:03.9551:03.955
|1:04.0291:04.029
|1:04.0291:04.029
|1010
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:04.5561:04.556
|1:04.0231:04.023
|1:04.2391:04.239
|1:04.2391:04.239
|1111
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:04.5541:04.554
|1:04.2061:04.206
|not available-
|1:04.2061:04.206
|1212
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:04.6031:04.603
|1:04.3051:04.305
|not available-
|1:04.3051:04.305
|1313
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:05.0311:05.031
|1:04.4311:04.431
|not available-
|1:04.4311:04.431
|1414
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:04.9331:04.933
|1:04.6431:04.643
|not available-
|1:04.6431:04.643
|1515
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:05.0941:05.094
|1:04.6911:04.691
|not available-
|1:04.6911:04.691
|1616
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:05.1641:05.164
|not available-
|not available-
|1:05.1641:05.164
|1717
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:05.1671:05.167
|not available-
|not available-
|1:05.1671:05.167
|1818
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:05.1751:05.175
|not available-
|not available-
|1:05.1751:05.175
|1919
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:05.2241:05.224
|not available-
|not available-
|1:05.2241:05.224
|2020
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:05.7571:05.757
|not available-
|not available-
|1:05.7571:05.757
|Last updated 4th July 2020 at 15:03
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
AFPCopyright: AFP View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter .Copyright: . View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
-
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
-
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
-
Lando Norris (McLaren)
-
Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
-
Sergio Perez (Racing Point)
-
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
-
Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
-
Lance Stroll (Racing Point)
-
Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
-
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
-
Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
-
Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri)
-
Esteban Ocon (Renault)
-
Romain Grosjean (Haas)
-
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
-
George Russell (Williams)
-
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
-
Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
-
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Thanks and goodbye
How we've missed a good qualifying session and there was certainly some drama there.
It's an all-Mercedes front row as Valtteri Bottas just edged out Lewis Hamilton for pole. Max Verstappen, starting on the medium tyres, will hope to chase them down from third, alongside McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth, with the two Ferraris hoping to improve from their positions of seventh and 11th.
The race tomorrow starts at 14:10 BST with our live page up and running from 12:30 for all the build-up. Thanks as always for joining us and hope you can be back with us tomorrow. It's going to be a good one.
Have a good night and see you on Sunday.
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominated qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix, while Ferrari had a shocking day.
Mercedes seemed unbeatable as the season re-started after a four-month delay as a result of the coronavirus. The cars, painted black this year to reflect Mercedes' support for anti-racism, were half a second clear.
The fastest Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was down in seventh as the sheer scale of their lack of performance became clear.
Team-mate Sebastian Vettel did not even make it into the final part of qualifying and the four-time world champion will start 11th.
It was a toss-up as to which was the biggest shock - the size of Mercedes' advantage over everyone else, or how badly wrong Ferrari have got it with this year's car.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Rob Barrie: Question is, did the yellow flags impede Hamilton? The comparisons to Rosberg Monaco 2014 will be in full force tonight..
If you need a little refresh on the incident Rob has mentioned, have a read of Andrew Benson's 2014 Monaco qualifying report here.
'Not pole, but it's a start'
George Russell is encouraged by the progression made by Williams.
Post update
'We have to stay positive'
Not the best day for Ferrari. Here's what Charles Leclerc, who starts seventh on the grid, had to say when talking to Sky Sports F1: "It’s not been an easy qualifying session unfortunately and that's where we are at the moment.
"We have to stay positive, try and get out of these hard times and work as a team and try and to cheer everyone up."
'Best start to the weekend'
Great result for the McLaren of Lando Norris, who starts in fourth: "I think we have our expectations of we were wanted to be, and the Racing Points have been extremely quick, but when we went to lower fuel into qualifying we got closer to them. We have two weekends of this so hopefully we can repeat it.
"Racing Point were definitely quicker on Friday but I’ll definitely take this now. Ferrari's race pace is also very strong, even if it wasn't during qualifying.
"I think in Q1, Mercedes were obviously out in front but from P3-11, there was split by just two tenths, it’s cool to see that.
"It’s our best possible start to the weekend but the race is another story."
Pit stops will be crucial
Jennie Gow
BBC Radio 5 live pit-lane reporter
Pit stops are going to be so important this weekend as the teams haven't had their usual chance to do their practicing.
So you're talking about marginal gains, where time can be won and lost, so if they can get a clean pit stop, bearing in mind they may have different team members that may be unpracticed to the level that they usually would be, then that's a real opportunity for some teams to capitalise.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Philip West: Ferrari doing a sterling job in qualification, yet again. Hail Binotto, team leader supreme. As for Hamilton? He’s only shown a fraction of his pace. He’ll destroy Bottas tomorrow. Classic sandbagging from Hamilton.
James Stevenson: A very pleasant surprise Lando Norris in fourth on F1’s return. Brilliant to see the McLaren resurgence. Long may it continue.
Kayleigh: If someone told me even two years ago that McLaren would be qualifying above both Ferraris, I’d have thought they were mad.
Times from Q3
'I'll make it difficult for Mercedes'
Max Verstappen, who starts third on the grid: "I'm happy to be P3 and we have a different tyre than everyone else.
"It’s going to be quite a bit warmer tomorrow and that will play to our advantage. Mercedes are on a different level but let’s see how we do tomorrow.
"Last year we were a little bit off in qualifying, so I expect us to be better in the race. We have nothing to lose I’ll try and make it as difficult as possible."
'We continue to be the best team'
Lewis Hamilton, who starts second, says: "A great job by Valtteri, a great start to the season and I'm happy to be here.
"We show year on year we continue to be the best team, we are open minded, move with the times, the guys are never too stubborn to admit they are wrong, we are always pushing the boundaries and we are a united team."
'I've missed the feeling'
Valtteri Bottas, who starts on pole position: "It feels really good. I've missed this feeling after qualifying. It’s something special when you push the car to the limit. Our team did an amazing job, we seem to be in our own league.
"It’s very impressive to see [Mercedes pace]. I’m so impressed with the team and the factory. It's truly an amazing car to drive. It was a good result today but it’s tomorrow that counts."
Post update
Let's hear from the top three now, starting with Valtteri Bottas, who has just earned the 12th pole position of his career.
How they will start the Austrian Grand Prix
Post update
Charles Leclerc starts in 7th, Sebastian Vettel starts in 11th. Ferrari in danger of being in for a long, long season.
Post update
What a drive from Lando Norris. He starts fourth tomorrow. Superb.
BreakingBottas to start in pole position for the Austrian GP
The second lap was no good, but the first was enough for Valtteri Bottas and for the third time in four years he will start the Austrian Grand Prix in pole position.
Lewis Hamilton was fastest in all three practice sessions and, although he improved on his second lap in Q3, just missed out by only 0.012 seconds.
Bottas through the gravel
Post update
Hamilton quicker in sector one.