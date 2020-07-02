How Austrian Grand Prix qualifying unfolded

How we've missed a good qualifying session and there was certainly some drama there.

It's an all-Mercedes front row as Valtteri Bottas just edged out Lewis Hamilton for pole. Max Verstappen, starting on the medium tyres, will hope to chase them down from third, alongside McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth, with the two Ferraris hoping to improve from their positions of seventh and 11th.

The race tomorrow starts at 14:10 BST with our live page up and running from 12:30 for all the build-up. Thanks as always for joining us and hope you can be back with us tomorrow. It's going to be a good one.

Have a good night and see you on Sunday.