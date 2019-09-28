Russian GP - live text & radio commentary
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Russian Grand Prix from BBC Radio 5 live
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|Pts
|1
|LEC
|16
|Ferrari
|1
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|2
|HAM
|44
|Mercedes
|2
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|3
|VET
|5
|Ferrari
|3
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|4
|BOT
|77
|Mercedes
|4
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|5
|SAI
|55
|McLaren
|5
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|6
|HUL
|27
|Renault
|6
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|7
|NOR
|4
|McLaren
|7
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|8
|GRO
|8
|Haas
|8
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|9
|VER
|33
|Red bull
|9
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|10
|RIC
|3
|Renault
|10
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|11
|PER
|11
|Racing Point
|11
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|12
|GIO
|99
|Alfa Romeo
|12
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|13
|MAG
|20
|Haas
|13
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|14
|STR
|18
|Racing Point
|14
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|15
|RAI
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|15
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|16
|GAS
|10
|Toro Rosso
|16
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|17
|RUS
|63
|Williams
|17
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|18
|ALB
|23
|Red bull
|18
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|19
|KUB
|88
|Williams
|19
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|20
|KVY
|26
|Toro Rosso
|20
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|Last updated 28th September 2019 at 14:12