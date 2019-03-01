Final day of pre-season F1 testing

A year later, an under-performing-in-testing McLaren is pitched off the circuit in Australia during the first race.
Alonso again.
Good times for a change
You know what? It's great to see McLaren top of the times again. Regardless of whether it's unrepresentative of overall performance.
It's been a nightmare for them in recent times.
'McLaren: the Honda years' began pretty badly at testing, with Alonso crashing so heavily he missed the first race through concussion.
Better start talking about cars on track then, hadn't we?
Sainz is fastest with a 1:17.495, half a second ahead of Grosjean.
Then it's Vettel and Perez.
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Nine
of the ten teams were quickly down to their morning running. The one team that
was late to the party? Red Bull. They were having to rebuild their car
overnight after Pierre Gasly crashed heavily at Turn 9 on Thursday afternoon,
and it was nearly 40 minutes until the car was seen.
Max
Verstappen just left the garage for the first time, and will look to make up
for yesterday’s lost mileage.
At
testing there aren’t the same restrictions as during a race weekend, and that
means no curfew. Teams have crews that do night shifts, and it will have been a
busy one in the Red Bull garage.
Ben Clifton: Hoping the Mercs come out and blow the ferraris out the water on the final day of testing. I ve not seen many genuine looks of concern in the Mercedes pitbox.... #bbcf1#sandbagging
British rookie George Russell finished his pre-season programme and he
says he “can’t wait” to make his debut in Australia in two weeks’ time. But at
the same time the 21-year-old is under no illusions that his Williams team are
off the pace. “I’d be lying if I said we were not the slowest at the moment,”
Russell said. “That is a reality. We were a big step behind everybody else.”
In
terms of mileage, Williams have recovered pretty well after missing the first
two and a half days of testing because the car was late. But performance is another
thing. Russell is taking succour from the fact that, he says, the car is
improving in big steps every day. But it looks like it could be a long season
for the team. Robert Kubica drives for this final day.
Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day
Mercedes show some pace?
Their record over the last five years is so strong
that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it
has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some
distance behind Ferrari.
Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying
bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the
winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday
they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on
single-lap pace”.
Kayleigh: Come on then, last day of testing, let’s be having ya
Ineffectualgamer: I love the smell of F1 in the morning.
Good morning
It's me again, for the final day of testing in Barcelona.
What's happened over the last seven days... shall we recap?
Drama, drama
It's been an eventful seven days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
Better start talking about cars on track then, hadn't we?
Sainz is fastest with a 1:17.495, half a second ahead of Grosjean.
Then it's Vettel and Perez.
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Nine of the ten teams were quickly down to their morning running. The one team that was late to the party? Red Bull. They were having to rebuild their car overnight after Pierre Gasly crashed heavily at Turn 9 on Thursday afternoon, and it was nearly 40 minutes until the car was seen.
Max Verstappen just left the garage for the first time, and will look to make up for yesterday’s lost mileage.
At testing there aren’t the same restrictions as during a race weekend, and that means no curfew. Teams have crews that do night shifts, and it will have been a busy one in the Red Bull garage.
Ben Clifton: Hoping the Mercs come out and blow the ferraris out the water on the final day of testing. I ve not seen many genuine looks of concern in the Mercedes pitbox.... #bbcf1#sandbagging
Rachel T: Hoping that @MercedesAMGF1 let @LewisHamilton off the leash this afternoon and that he sets a time to break Italian hearts
Anthony Wilding: Will anyone show their true colours today and scare the bejeebers out of everyone else or will they all be cagey and hold back until Melbourne? #bbcf1
Right then, what's happened in Barcelona?
Ferrari have been quick - or at least it looks that way.
Mercedes have been slow-ish - or at least it seems like that.
Red Bull have been crashing - or at least Gasly has a bit.
Williams have been late - or at least... No, they just were.
But one thing they've all been doing is quite a lot of laps.
All four engine suppliers - Mercedes, Renault, Ferrari and Honda - have put the miles in.
Recent years have seen more fires and long faces - especially at Honda.
But does it mean we will have a competitive field in Australia?
'The car is improving', is it?
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
British rookie George Russell finished his pre-season programme and he says he “can’t wait” to make his debut in Australia in two weeks’ time. But at the same time the 21-year-old is under no illusions that his Williams team are off the pace. “I’d be lying if I said we were not the slowest at the moment,” Russell said. “That is a reality. We were a big step behind everybody else.”
In terms of mileage, Williams have recovered pretty well after missing the first two and a half days of testing because the car was late. But performance is another thing. Russell is taking succour from the fact that, he says, the car is improving in big steps every day. But it looks like it could be a long season for the team. Robert Kubica drives for this final day.
Final day, who's riding today?
Mercedes –have Valtteri Bottas this morning and Lewis Hamilton this afternoon.
Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel
Red Bull – Max Verstappen
Renault – Daniel Ricciardo this morning and Nico Hulkenberg this afternoon
Haas – Romain Grosjean this morning and Kevin Magnussen this afternoon
McLaren – Carlos Sainz
Racing Point – Sergio Perez
Alfa Romeo – Kimi Raikkonen
Toro Rosso – Daniil Kvyat
Williams – Robert Kubica
The Bull is back
Are Mercedes sandbagging?
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day Mercedes show some pace?
Their record over the last five years is so strong that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some distance behind Ferrari.
Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on single-lap pace”.
Kayleigh: Come on then, last day of testing, let’s be having ya
Ineffectualgamer: I love the smell of F1 in the morning.
Good morning
It's me again, for the final day of testing in Barcelona.
What's happened over the last seven days... shall we recap?
Drama, drama
It's been an eventful seven days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
Spins, crashes, breakdowns, dramatic last-minute arrivals.
And that's just the BBC F1 live team...
Is this the most eventful testing you can remember?
Last chance
The final day of F1 testing is here. Are you ready?
More importantly, are they?