Charles Leclerc
Final day of pre-season F1 testing

  1. Final day of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya
  Get involved #bbcf1

By Niamh Lewis

All times stated are UK

    Let's not stop there with the rubber-necking.

    A year later, an under-performing-in-testing McLaren is pitched off the circuit in Australia during the first race.

    Alonso again.

    f1 testing
    Copyright: Getty Images
    f1 testing
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: "Errr........................ I think my name.... is Simon."
  2. Good times for a change

    You know what? It's great to see McLaren top of the times again. Regardless of whether it's unrepresentative of overall performance.

    It's been a nightmare for them in recent times.

    'McLaren: the Honda years' began pretty badly at testing, with Alonso crashing so heavily he missed the first race through concussion.

    f1 testuign
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Post update

    Better start talking about cars on track then, hadn't we?

    Sainz is fastest with a 1:17.495, half a second ahead of Grosjean.

    Then it's Vettel and Perez.

  4. Post update

    Chris Medland

    F1 journalist in Barcelona

    Nine of the ten teams were quickly down to their morning running. The one team that was late to the party? Red Bull. They were having to rebuild their car overnight after Pierre Gasly crashed heavily at Turn 9 on Thursday afternoon, and it was nearly 40 minutes until the car was seen.

    Max Verstappen just left the garage for the first time, and will look to make up for yesterday’s lost mileage.

    At testing there aren’t the same restrictions as during a race weekend, and that means no curfew. Teams have crews that do night shifts, and it will have been a busy one in the Red Bull garage.

    Red Bull garage
    Copyright: BBC
  5. Get involved

    #bbcf1

    Ben Clifton: Hoping the Mercs come out and blow the ferraris out the water on the final day of testing. I ve not seen many genuine looks of concern in the Mercedes pitbox.... #bbcf1#sandbagging

    Rachel T: Hoping that @MercedesAMGF1 let @LewisHamilton off the leash this afternoon and that he sets a time to break Italian hearts

    Anthony Wilding: Will anyone show their true colours today and scare the bejeebers out of everyone else or will they all be cagey and hold back until Melbourne? #bbcf1

  7. Right then, what's happened in Barcelona?

    Ferrari have been quick - or at least it looks that way.

    Mercedes have been slow-ish - or at least it seems like that.

    Red Bull have been crashing - or at least Gasly has a bit.

    Williams have been late - or at least... No, they just were.

    But one thing they've all been doing is quite a lot of laps.

    All four engine suppliers - Mercedes, Renault, Ferrari and Honda - have put the miles in.

    Recent years have seen more fires and long faces - especially at Honda.

    But does it mean we will have a competitive field in Australia?

    f1 testing
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: "Has Pierre crashed yet?"
  8. 'The car is improving', is it?

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    British rookie George Russell finished his pre-season programme and he says he “can’t wait” to make his debut in Australia in two weeks’ time. But at the same time the 21-year-old is under no illusions that his Williams team are off the pace. “I’d be lying if I said we were not the slowest at the moment,” Russell said. “That is a reality. We were a big step behind everybody else.”

    In terms of mileage, Williams have recovered pretty well after missing the first two and a half days of testing because the car was late. But performance is another thing. Russell is taking succour from the fact that, he says, the car is improving in big steps every day. But it looks like it could be a long season for the team. Robert Kubica drives for this final day.

    George Russell
    Copyright: PA
  9. Final day, who's riding today?

    Mercedes –have Valtteri Bottas this morning and Lewis Hamilton this afternoon.

    Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel

    Red Bull – Max Verstappen

    Renault – Daniel Ricciardo this morning and Nico Hulkenberg this afternoon

    Haas – Romain Grosjean this morning and Kevin Magnussen this afternoon

    McLaren – Carlos Sainz

    Racing Point – Sergio Perez

    Alfa Romeo – Kimi Raikkonen

    Toro Rosso – Daniil Kvyat

    Williams – Robert Kubica

  11. Are Mercedes sandbagging?

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day Mercedes show some pace?

    Their record over the last five years is so strong that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some distance behind Ferrari.

    Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on single-lap pace”.

    Mercedes
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. Get involved

    #bbcf1

    Kayleigh: Come on then, last day of testing, let’s be having ya

    Ineffectualgamer: I love the smell of F1 in the morning.

  13. Good morning

    It's me again, for the final day of testing in Barcelona.

    What's happened over the last seven days... shall we recap?

  14. Drama, drama

    It's been an eventful seven days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

    Spins, crashes, breakdowns, dramatic last-minute arrivals.

    And that's just the BBC F1 live team...

    Is this the most eventful testing you can remember?

    f1 testing
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Last chance

    The final day of F1 testing is here. Are you ready?

    More importantly, are they?

    f1 testign
    Copyright: Rex Features
