F1 testing day seven - Leclerc in action

Ferrari’s seamless preparations for this season have come a little unstuck in the last couple of days. The car still looks very quick, but after Charles Leclerc managed only 29 laps on Tuesday because of a problem with the cooling system, the team lost half a day on Wednesday when Sebastian Vettel crashed with what they described as “a mechanical problem”.

The accident hit Leclerc more badly - he lost his entire afternoon’s running. And as a result Ferrari have switched their plans. From splitting each day 50-50, they have no decided to give each driver a full day on the final two days of the test. So Leclerc drives on Thursday and Vettel on the final day. Leclerc, particularly, will hope the third day of this test runs more smoothly than the first two. But as Vettel put it: “The feeling is positive, the atmosphere is good and we have something to build on.”