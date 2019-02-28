F1 testing day seven - Leclerc in action

Not been the best of starts for Lewis Hamilton. He's done nine laps but is back in the pits, with his best time so far being 2:01.389. On one of those laps, he spun at Turn 10 so maybe some early changes needed for Mercedes.
A copy and paste morning in terms of the weather as bright
sunshine greets the start of the penultimate day of testing. If there are items
left on the to do list, this is when it all starts to get a bit more urgent as
for some drivers it is the final day they will drive the car before Melbourne.
That’s especially true of the rookies who are preparing for
their first Grand Prix start. They’ll want to tick off a qualifying run, a race
simulation and some live pit-stop practice before heading to Australia.
Of those yet to start a race, it’s the last day for Lando
Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon.
A strong aero rake game
Hamilton slowest so far and has had a spin
Stroll an early pace setter
Six drivers have set times so far today, although Lewis Hamilton's was more than two minutes so that doesn't really count.
Of the other five, Lance Stroll has the best mark with a 1:19.138, then comes Kevin Magnussen (1:20.484), Nico Hulkenberg (1:20.646), Antonio Giovinazzi (1:21.717) and Alexander Albon (1:22.792).
Atmosphere is good at Ferrari - Vettel
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
A copy and paste morning in terms of the weather as bright sunshine greets the start of the penultimate day of testing. If there are items left on the to do list, this is when it all starts to get a bit more urgent as for some drivers it is the final day they will drive the car before Melbourne.
That’s especially true of the rookies who are preparing for their first Grand Prix start. They’ll want to tick off a qualifying run, a race simulation and some live pit-stop practice before heading to Australia.
Of those yet to start a race, it’s the last day for Lando Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon.
'A lot of work to do'
It's going to be an exhausting day for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. He basically missed his afternoon session yesterday through no fault of his own.
Wednesday's highlights
Want to see some highlights from yesterday? Of course you do.
Here, from the official Formula 1 Twitter account, is the best of what happened on Wednesday.
