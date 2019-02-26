Live

F1 testing day five - Hamilton in action

Summary

  1. First day of the second F1 test
  2. Testing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Barcelona this week
Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

    Good to speak to you again.

    As always we want your thoughts and observations on all the action so don't be shy, no hiding and have your say. Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will post your words of wisdom in this page throughout the day.

  2. Thanks for joining us

    Hello and welcome to BBC Sport's live text commentary from the opening day of second testing before the opening Formula 1 race next month.

    I'm Michael Emons and will be guiding you through the action today. Let's get going...

  3. Ferrari impress

    Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 for the past five years, but early indications are that they might not have it all their own way in 2019.

    The general feeling from the first four days of testing was that Ferrari had the edge, but how will Mercedes respond today?

    Sebastian Vettel
