F1 testing day five - Hamilton in action

Testing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Barcelona this week
Get involved: #bbcf1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Good to speak to you again.
As always we want your thoughts and observations on all the action so don't be shy, no hiding and have your say. Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will post your words of wisdom in this page throughout the day.
Thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome to BBC Sport's live text commentary from the opening day of second testing before the opening Formula 1 race next month.
I'm Michael Emons and will be guiding you through the action today. Let's get going...
Ferrari impress
Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 for the past five years, but early indications are that they might not have it all their own way in 2019.
The general feeling from the first four days of testing was that Ferrari had the edge, but how will Mercedes respond today?
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Good to speak to you again.
As always we want your thoughts and observations on all the action so don't be shy, no hiding and have your say. Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will post your words of wisdom in this page throughout the day.
Thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome to BBC Sport's live text commentary from the opening day of second testing before the opening Formula 1 race next month.
I'm Michael Emons and will be guiding you through the action today. Let's get going...
Ferrari impress
Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 for the past five years, but early indications are that they might not have it all their own way in 2019.
The general feeling from the first four days of testing was that Ferrari had the edge, but how will Mercedes respond today?