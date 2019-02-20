Charles Leclerc
F1 pre-season testing - day three

Summary

  1. Ferrari fastest in day one and two
  2. Get involved #bbcf1
  3. Williams expected to start testing after lunch

Live Reporting

By Niamh Lewis

All times stated are UK

  2. 'If the car isn’t providing any answers, the bosses will be'

    Chris Medland

    F1 journalist in Barcelona

    Remember yesterday’s empty Williams garage, with just a show car on display? Well, true to form, the screens are up this morning now the new car has arrived. It’s hardly a riveting photo, but it tells a much bigger story of a car that is finally here and being worked on.

    There’s plenty of chatter behind those screens, with the car being built and mechanics hard at work. The team don't expect the car to run until after lunch and that’s only if the build goes smoothly.

    Deputy team principal Claire Williams and chief technical officer Paddy Lowe will both speak this afternoon, so even if the car isn’t providing any answers, the bosses will be.

    Williams garage
  3. Vote for your favourite livery

    We've talked enough about the new 2019 liveries by now, so we want to know which is your favourite.

    But if you want another look at the gallery, here's the lot.

    Make your vote here.

    Alfa
  4. 'Track conditions just aren't good for any performance testing'

    Chris Medland

    F1 journalist in Barcelona

    It's an overcast start to day three, resulting in track temperatures staying low for longer this morning. Sebastian Vettel opens the day by carrying out aerodynamic testing with a number of sensors on the Ferrari SF90, lapping initially on the full wet tyre despite it being completely dry.

    That just highlights how unrepresentative running is this early on - track conditions just aren't good for any performance testing. Chatting to Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz trackside yesterday, Ricciardo said the track is like ice early in the morning, while Sainz added the softest compound has only been selected with installation laps in mind at this stage (the softest compounds provide more grip).

  5. What's the line up today?

    One again Mercedes, and Renault have both of their drivers out, alongside Haas who have their development driver in for Kevin Magnussen.

    Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, and Pietro Fittipaldi will be driving in this morning's session, while Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, and Romain Grosjean will be out this afternoon.

    Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel

    Red Bull - Max Verstappen

    McLaren - Carlos Sainz

    Racing Point - Sergio Perez

    Alfa Romeo - Kimi Raikkonen

    Toro Rosso - Daniil Kvyat

    Williams – TBC

  6. Williams have arrived

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Finally, it looks like the new Williams will run on track at some point today. The team have missed the first two days of the test because the car was not ready in time, a situation that has created internal pressure at WiIlliams, and it finally flew to Spain on Tuesday night, arriving at the track at 0400, according to Williams.

    The mechanics now have to finish building it, and there are inevitably going to hiccups with that process. That’s just what happens with prototypes. They say: "There is still a fair amount of work to do as expected, so it's unlikely to run until after lunch, but everyone is doing as much as they can”.

  7. Good morning

    Welcome to day three of F1 testing. Today we have the once mighty Williams team with us. They arrived at the circuit at 04:00, and should hit the track after lunch.

