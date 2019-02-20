F1 pre-season testing - day three

You can vote for your favourite livery, over on this page.
However, since the discussion so far today is on the Wiliams' late arrival to Barcelona, we want to know what your thoughts are on the team.
After such a disappointing season last year, it's not been the most positive of starts. But is it downhill from here, or just a hiccup?
#bbcf1
'If the car isn’t providing any answers, the bosses will be'
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Remember
yesterday’s empty Williams garage, with just a show car on display? Well, true
to form, the screens are up this morning now the new car has arrived. It’s
hardly a riveting photo, but it tells a much bigger story of a car that is
finally here and being worked on.
There’s plenty of chatter behind those screens, with the car being
built and mechanics hard at work. The team don't expect the car to run until
after lunch and that’s only if the build goes smoothly.
Deputy team principal Claire Williams and chief technical officer
Paddy Lowe will both speak this afternoon, so even if the car isn’t providing
any answers, the bosses will be.
Vote for your favourite livery
We've talked enough about the new 2019 liveries by now, so we want to know which is your favourite.
'Track conditions just aren't good for any performance testing'
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Barcelona
It's an overcast start to day three, resulting in track
temperatures staying low for longer this morning. Sebastian Vettel opens the
day by carrying out aerodynamic testing with a number of sensors on the Ferrari
SF90, lapping initially on the full wet tyre despite it being completely dry.
That just highlights how unrepresentative running is this
early on - track conditions just aren't good for any performance testing.
Chatting to Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz trackside yesterday, Ricciardo
said the track is like ice early in the morning, while Sainz added the softest
compound has only been selected with installation laps in mind at this stage
(the softest compounds provide more grip).
What's the line up today?
One again Mercedes, and Renault have both of their drivers out, alongside Haas who have their development driver in for Kevin Magnussen.
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, and Pietro Fittipaldi will be driving in this morning's session, while Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, and Romain Grosjean will be out this afternoon.
Finally, it looks like the new Williams will run on
track at some point today. The team have missed the first two days of the test
because the car was not ready in time, a situation that has created internal
pressure at WiIlliams, and it finally flew to Spain on Tuesday night, arriving
at the track at 0400, according to Williams.
The mechanics now have to finish
building it, and there are inevitably going to hiccups with that process. That’s
just what happens with prototypes. They say: "There is still a fair amount of work to do as expected, so it's unlikely to run until
after lunch, but everyone is doing as much as they can”.
Good morning
Welcome to day three of F1 testing. Today we have the once mighty Williams team with us. They arrived at the circuit at 04:00, and should hit the track after lunch.
