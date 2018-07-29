How the Hungarian GP unfolded
Summary
- Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wins to extend title lead to 24 points
- Sebastian Vettel second with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen third
- Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas fifth after collisions with Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo
- Retired: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Stoffel Vandoorne
- F1 now on four-week break before Belgian GP
Holiday time
And that is it for Formula 1 for almost a month, as the next race weekend is not until 24-26 August with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.
Lewis Hamilton heads off on his holidays with a 24-point lead in the drivers title, with Mercedes also top in the constructors' championship.
We will end the live page there so thanks for joining us and see you in a few weeks' time. Bye.
Bottas gets 10-second penalty
Valtteri Bottas has been given a 10-second penalty for crashing into Daniel Ricciardo late on.
Bottas was then ordered by Mercedes to move aside and let Ricciardo pass him.
The Finn, who came fifth, was 23 seconds clear of Pierre Gasly in sixth so this punishment does not change the positions.
'A beautiful day'
Lewis Hamilton wins the Hungarian Grand Prix
But a great day for Lewis Hamilton.
'Very disappointed'
A bad day for Max Verstappen...
Hamilton wins in Hungary to extend title lead - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer at the Hungaroring
Lewis Hamilton won a tense strategic battle at the Hungarian Grand Prix to head into Formula 1's summer break with a 24-point championship lead.
Ferrari appeared to blow their best chance to challenge the Mercedes driver, delaying a pit stop for Sebastian Vettel long enough to lose their advantage over Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas and emerge behind the Finn.
It was a critical error that could have cost Vettel second place - but he fought back and passed Bottas with five laps to go.
Bottas misjudged an attempt to defend from Vettel, who passed on the outside on the run to Turn Two. Trying to keep the place from too far back, Bottas locked a wheel, slid onto the kerb, hit Vettel and damaged the Mercedes' front wing.
Vettel emerged unscathed and Bottas carried on, only to have another contact with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo when the Australian tried to pass around the outside at Turn One and Bottas locked up and slid into him. Bottas' troubles allowed Kimi Raikkonen to come through into third place behind his Ferrari team-mate, while Ricciardo passed him on the last lap to take fourth.
Despite the late drama, the big picture is that Ferrari have now lost two races in a row that they might have won in different circumstances. Hamilton's advantage with nine races to go is almost a race victory and puts him in a strong position for when the season re-starts in Belgium at the end of August.
Advantage Mercedes
Mercedes have a 10-point lead in the constructors' title battle.
The bottom 10
A good points haul for Pierre Gasly with a sixth-placed finish.
'I'm not happy'
Carlos Sainz finished ninth behind Fernando Alonso says: "It was a bit of everything, and I'm not happy.
"The start was good but into Turn One I was pushed wide with drivers on the ultrasofts while I was on the softs, once we were getting into a rhythm we were starting to show some decent pace. But then we boxed too early and got overtaken by both McLarens and Haas and lost positions there.
"The blue flags were correct. We didn’t ignore them, we were given a certain amount of time and I was spending that time well.
"Let's wait a bit, and see what happens in the second half of the season."
Hamilton's 24-point title lead
'Wingman hurts'
Valtteri Bottas was called a "sensational wingman" by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, but it is fair to say Bottas, who only agreed a new contract with Mercedes last week, is not too happy at that.
"Well first of all wingman hurts," says the Finn, who came fifth. "Second of all, I don’t see any positives in this race for me, it was a disappointing result. We had to pit earlier to cover Kimi (Raikkonen). Still 20 laps before the end I was feeling OK, we could control the pace but then the rear tyres started to tire and I tried to defend as best I could and I just ended up being a mess in the end with a broken car."
When asked if it's a reality that he is a wingman? "We need to speak after this race and for this half of the year, the points gap is very big."
On incidents with Vettel and Ricciardo: "So with Sebastian he had a good run in turn two, I still had my nose inside turn two and he was on the outside he turned in early and there was nowhere to go, I was the only one who got damaged, which was fair enough.
"With Daniel, it was a similar thing I was next to him on the inside and I was locking up as well, but he still turned in and then we touched."
'It was an amazing result'
Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso finished sixth and says he was 75kg, but now 72.5kg: "It was tough in these conditions, but an amazing result. We struggled and it's the best thing to happen to the team so it's a nice way to finish this part of the season.
"I tried to give everything I had with the tyres. It was a fantastic result. But it wasn't a great start, I lost a bit of ground and I wanted to overtake Carlos (Sainz)."
When asked on his future at Toro Rosso: "I think you need to be patient of course, I'm still in my first season in F1 and I'm learning a lot, as long as I keep performing, keep working on myself and improving my time will come."
Where is he going for the summer break? "I'm going to Greece for a little while and then spending a bit of time with my family in France."
'You pay millions for an engine but it keeps breaking down'
Some quotes from a distraught Max Verstappen, whose race ended after six laps because of an engine failure. "For Danny and me, it is just not at all how it should be. You pay millions for what you hope is a decent engine but it keeps breaking down.
"We were also the slowest out there, it was difficult to accept and I was very upset over the radio. I'm disappointed, the team is disappointed, the fans are disappointed, they came all this way and only see you do five or six laps.
"I was 25 seconds clear of Daniel because of our starting positions and I felt OK so we could have easily been fifth, that is valuable points thrown away."
Asked if he was going to have a good holiday, he replies: "At the moment I don't really care. I hate it when people say 'bad luck and enjoy your holiday'. For the first week I won't enjoy it because of my last race. I don't feel like I'm in the holiday mood."
How they finished
Jeremiah Kariuki: Thinking about Bottas, Mercedes could have done better. Bring him in during the Virtual Safety Car. He would have possibly pitted for better tyres and still fight the Ferraris. From second, another race he drops to 5th.
JavelBleach: Vettel: "I got hit from behind (by Bottas). I was not sure what had happened." You cut across him, Seb, before getting past. But you know that already. #LetOff #ScottFree
Jeremiah Kariuki: Mercedes quite lucky. Their damage limitation will have yielded many points harvest. Bottas with two incidents lucky that they are all considered as racing incidents.
'We expected damage limitations rather than taking the points'
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says: "It wasn't realistic for us to win, it is one of our weakest tracks we expected damage limitations rather than taking the points.
"It feels a little bit bittersweet, I'm really happy for Lewis I just feel sad for Valtteri, he deserved P2 because he was such a sensational wing man - that would've been nice."
When asked on Bottas' the late collisions with Vettel and Ricciardo: "It was a racing incident, we have seen incidents like this throughout the season, they were racing each other hard, he tried to defend with everything he had left and the tyres were shot.
"It's very difficult to follow here, you could see Sebastian coming out and he couldn't pass."
Rich Scales: That first incident (Bottas and Vettel) was never in a million years Bottas' fault... Vettel hadn't gone past the car, he pretty much shut Bottas out with one of his legendary terrible overtakes.
OR...
Anükram Adhikary: Two “racing incidents” in one F1 race by the same driver? Bottas has got to be penalised in my opinion.
No action in the crash between Bottas and Vettel late on. The stewards are checking out the Bottas and Ricciardo incident, but the fact Mercedes ordered Bottas to let Ricciardo pass him and move into fourth may be a very good damage-limitation PR move.
'We need to improve on the starts'
Kimi Raikkonen, who placed third overall: "Yeah I think it was the best we could hope, it was a far from ideal start and we need to improve on the starts to make it easier for us at the beginning.
"There wasn't much chance for us to overtake after Bottas came out of the pits above Sebastian, but at least we got one place back. We had a pretty good speed but we will take the points and go for the next one."
When asked about his smiling son Robin Raikkonen: "Yeah he’s always happy."