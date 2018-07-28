Hungarian GP - Hamilton on pole after thrilling wet qualifying
Summary
- Qualifying affected by thunderstorm and heavy rain
- Lewis Hamilton takes pole position, Valtteri Bottas P2
- Kimi Raikkonen P3, Sebastian Vettel P4
- Eliminated in Q2: Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Ericsson, Stroll
- Eliminated in Q1: Vandoorne, Leclerc, Ocon, Perez, Sirotkin
- Force India enter administration
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons and Niamh Lewis
All times stated are UK
Hamilton masters wet conditions to take pole - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer at the Hungaroring
Lewis Hamilton took pole position in an enthralling wet qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The rain gave Mercedes the chance to upend the form book after Ferrari appeared set for pole in the dry.
Hamilton headed team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.260 seconds, while title rival Sebastian Vettel could manage only fourth, behind Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Hamilton leads Vettel by 17 points in the championship heading into the race. Ferrari dominated the earlier practice sessions, as the Mercedes drivers struggled with a lack of rear grip in hot, dry conditions, with both spinning at the chicane in final practice.
But a rain storm before qualifying doused the track and Hamilton was able to take advantage and what could be a crucial pole on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.
Who wins in Hungary?
Five current drivers know what it feels like to win in Hungary. Lewis Hamilton has managed it five times, Sebastian Vettel twice, with one win apiece for Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.
Hamilton starts at the front tomorrow, bidding for his sixth success at the Hungaroring.
'Chaotic'
Post update
Mercedes have an eight-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship and are perfectly placed to extend that lead further.
Predict the podium
Provisional grid
Pole position number five in 2018 for Hamilton
'A really good effort'
Two Toro Rossos will start in the top eight tomorrow, with Brendon Hartley, who only has two points this season, starting in eighth.
He tells Sky Sports: "Really tough conditions, many times out there my engineer was telling me 'this is your one shot'.
"I had a couple of mistakes just at the end of Q3 and just fell short of my team-mate. My first time Q3, it was a really good effort and hopefully we can hang on to a points position tomorrow."
'A crazy qualifying'
Pierre Gasly has only finished in the top six once this season, but will start in P6 tomorrow. He tells Sky Sports: "It is just unbelievable, what a crazy qualifying, just a fantastic day for the team.
"We had a difficult weekend but P6 is just unbelievable. It was really tricky as the conditions were changing every two laps. The team made the right calls, a really good job.
"It is a track I love and the most important day is tomorrow. We have Max (Verstappen) right behind us and Daniel (Ricciardo) with mega pace so it will be tough to keep them behind us."
'I took a gamble by not pitting for a new set of tyres'
Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth in qualifying: "I got into Q3, and at that point I was very happy with my lap. I took a gamble by not pitting for a new set of tyres as it got wetter.
"But I was getting to know the car a bit better in the conditions. The team told me everyone is pitting for a new set, and I said 'I can either pit for a new set or finish this good lap'. Then on the last lap before the yellow flag I didn’t have enough to improve."
'We were just unlucky'
Daniel Ricciardo starts in 12th after earlier this weekend being the fastest man in first practice. He tells Sky Sports: "I think it was more bad luck. In Q1 we took a risk on the soft. We should have gone on the ultrasoft.
"Then Q2 and the rain came. The first guy on the track was getting the best track. We needed to get the first lap in and Stroll spun in front of that so I had to abort that lap.
"We were just unlucky. Tomorrow I will have a fight on my hands starting 12th. I will sleep tonight, come tomorrow, pull off some moves and, if not, use the others as my brakes!"
'It's better to start first but we will prepare to win from fourth'
Sebastian Vettel starts fourth on the grid tomorrow, after being fastest in second and final practice sessions: "I think it was difficult in the wet and it was difficult to squeeze everything out of the car.
"It looks like in the wet conditions we aren't as confident as we are in the dry. We managed well until the end. I think in the dry we were in the control but it wasn't meant to be be. It's not easy - it's better to start first but we will prepare to win from fourth."
'Ferrari have the best package'
Toto Wolff, Mercedes team boss, speaking to Sky Sports: "We didn't have the pace during the weekend, I'm curious to see what it could've been. Straight on the heavy wets we had a little bit of a pace advantage. Still fast on the straights, we lost four tenths of a second in the first sector.
"In the Ferrari you see they have the best package as a car and one of the best chassis. I don't want to keep saying it's the engine because there's more to it than that and everyone has exceptional engines."
"For tomorrow, if it's dry we have to be in front at the start, and its a very long straight so you need to be able to hold the position and see how it pans out... so we're going to do everything as a team in order to do that.
"It is surprising that Daniel didn't make it into Q3, and Max (Verstappen) usually has great control and a car with a lot of down force so that was surprising."
Great picture
I love this picture.
Robin Raikkonen, son of Kimi, gets the thumbs up from dad as the youngster enjoys an ice cream in the rain.
How they qualified
This is how everyone got on in qualifying. The biggest smiles will be at Mercedes and Toro Rosso. The biggest frowns at Red Bull and Force India.
'Not an easy day in the office'
The team going into administration and their two drivers in the bottom three.
Fair to say "not an easy day in the office" is a bit of an understatement from Force India.
Kingsley: These are the conditions that tells you who the best drivers are! Get in there.
Rachel T: F1 + rain sorts the men from the boys, always has and always will!
Jeroen Demmendaal: Seeing also how much Ricciardo struggled, I doubt Verstappen drove poorly. Problem seems to be with the car.
'Tomorrow is another day'
Kimi Raikkonen, who starts third on the grid tomorrow: "It's not ideal but the weather was the most important thing today and the car was drive-able and enjoyable.
"I was a bit unlucky with the tyres. There wasn’t much grip and with the spray it was impossible to see where we were going and to improve, but tomorrow is another day and we will keep trying."