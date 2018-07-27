How Friday's practice sessions unfolded

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix while his title rival Lewis Hamilton was only fifth.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas both made errors on their fastest laps in a car that appeared to lack the final edge of rear grip. Vettel was 0.074 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen's Red Bull, with their team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen a couple of 10ths back.

Hamilton ended up an unrepresentative 0.753secs off the pace. Had the Mercedes drivers completed their laps, it appeared as if Hamilton could have been around third place on a track where the team were expecting to struggle a little compared to Ferrari.

Hamilton is 17 points clear of Vettel following his victory in Sunday's German Grand Prix, where the Ferrari driver crashed out of the lead and Hamilton came from 14th on the grid to win.