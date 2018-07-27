Sebastian Vettel in action for Ferrari

How Friday's practice sessions unfolded

Predict the top three at the Hungaroring

Summary

  1. Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari tops FP2
  2. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fastest in FP1
  3. Final race before summer break
  4. Lewis Hamilton leads Vettel by 17 points in title battle
  5. Get involved: Evaluate the 2018 drivers so far #bbcf1

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Back tomorrow at 10:30 BST

    We will be back up and running at 10:30 BST tomorrow morning for third practice and then qualifying.

    Hope you can join us then. Thanks and goodbye until then.

  3. Vettel tops Hungary practice, Hamilton fifth - read the report

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer at the Hungaroring

    Sebastian Vettel in action for Ferrari
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix while his title rival Lewis Hamilton was only fifth.

    Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas both made errors on their fastest laps in a car that appeared to lack the final edge of rear grip. Vettel was 0.074 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen's Red Bull, with their team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen a couple of 10ths back.

    Hamilton ended up an unrepresentative 0.753secs off the pace. Had the Mercedes drivers completed their laps, it appeared as if Hamilton could have been around third place on a track where the team were expecting to struggle a little compared to Ferrari.

    Hamilton is 17 points clear of Vettel following his victory in Sunday's German Grand Prix, where the Ferrari driver crashed out of the lead and Hamilton came from 14th on the grid to win.

  4. Session times

    At least 23 laps for every driver in FP2, with Nico Hulkenberg getting some good time on the track in the second half of the session after missing the opening 45 minutes.

    Formula 1
    Copyright: F1
  5. 'We can still improve'

    Sebastian Vettel, who was fastest in that session said: "The qualifying is very important, overtaking is very difficult, if we are ahead after the first corners that will be crucial. The car is pretty good, we can still improve but it has been one of the better Fridays."

    Asked about the German Grand Prix, where he crashed when leading, he said: "It is good to have a race straight away to get your head away and hopefully we can cancel it out and forget properly."

  8. Preview show...

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Don't forget, we have a preview show on BBC Radio 5 live from 20:00 BST to 21:00 BST.

  9. BreakingVettel fastest in second session

    By only 0.074 seconds, Sebastian Vettel is the quickest, ahead of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

    Sebastian Vettel
    Copyright: Reuters
  10. Post update

    So, for the second session of the day, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are fifth and sixth respectively. Still, they won't be too concerned.

    We've seen them look off the pace on Friday and then grab pole the next day, so don't be surprised if that happens again tomorrow.

    Lewis Hamilton
    Copyright: Getty Images
  11. 'Not impressed'

    Vettel may not be too impressed with Carlos Sainz, but the German will be happy that he has been the quickest man out there in this session.

  12. Team-by-team in FP2

    Ferrari: 1. Vettel, 4. Raikkonen

    Red Bull: 2. Verstappen, 3. Ricciardo

    Mercedes: 5. Hamilton, 6. Bottas

    Haas: 7. Grosjean, 13. Magnussen

    Renault: 8. Sainz, 14. Hulkenberg

    Toro Rosso: 9. Gasly, 15. Hartley

    Force India: 10. Ocon, 11. Perez

    McLaren: 12. Alonso, 19. Vandoorne

    Sauber: 16. Ericsson, 17. Leclerc

    Williams: 18. Stroll, 20. Sirotkin

    This season is just looking a complete wash out for Williams. Let's hope their fortunes can change sometime in the future.

  15. 'One-stop?'

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    It suggests we are going to a one-stop race on Sunday. For a track where overtaking is difficult, different strategies are good.

  16. Team radio to Stoffel Vandoorne

    Vandoorne is told: "Stoffel you may have seen the rainstorm, it is not coming any closer."

  17. Post update

    Less than one tenth separates the top five - Vettel, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Raikkonen and Hamilton - but there will probably not be too much movement among that lot now.

    Max Verstappen
    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Post update

    Marcus Ericsson has spun three times today, and now some pitlane drama.

    He is told to "stop, stop, stop, stop, stop" as he tries to leave the pits. Luckily he does so and the Sauber mechanics unleash their inner Usain Bolts to sprint to the car and then push it back to where it had came from.

  19. Post update

    In theory, we have 20 minutes left. We might not see many cars out there if this cloud bursts.

