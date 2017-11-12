How the Brazilian GP unfolded

Lewis Hamilton is very happy as he reflects on his drive from the back to fourth, though still critical of himself for his crash in qualifying yesterday.

"It was fun, it felt like reminiscent of my karting days - starting at the back," he tells Sky Sports.

"I messed up yesterday and put myself in the worst position. I was quick enough to win this race. Waking up this morning, my goal was to redeem myself and do the team proud. I tried to get up to third but I ran out of tyres at the end. I hope that shows to everyone I still have fire in my heart and still have a long time to go.

"There is no room for mistakes when you are trying for perfection but of course it happens. Today has been a positive, to get back to fourth I have to be very, very grateful. I had nothing left in my heart and my car."