How Azerbaijan GP qualifying unfolded

EPA Copyright: EPA

That's us all done and dusted for the day.

As F1 qualifying session go, that was a pretty darn good one, capped by an utterly stellar late lap by Lewis Hamilton, who pulled out close to half a second on team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

But it's the gap to the Ferraris that is most telling - 1.1secs to Kimi Rakkonen and 1.3 to title leader Sebastian Vettel. The Scuderia will have their work cut out to finish anywhere close to the Mercedes if that pattern continues.

But this is F1 and anything can happen, so join us tomorrow to see what, er, happens.

Until then, here's Andrew Benson's qualifying report.